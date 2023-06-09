On the evening of Tuesday, June 6, the city council gathered for their regular meeting, which had 17 items on its agenda.
Along with a few ordinances concerning zoning and annexations, the city council also approved upcoming event permits, purchasing new equipment for Shelter Distilling, and awarding a design contract for the much anticipated Montrose City Hall façade project.
Rock the Block gets council approval
Habitat for Humanity is planning a Rock the Block event Saturday, June 24, and due to the nature of this event city council received multiple items on this week’s agenda concerning the event.
The event will take place on the 500 block of Main Street and Uncompahgre Avenue from North First Street to Centennial Plaza, requiring street closures that Saturday.
Since the streets will need to be closed for more than 10 hours, city council must approve these closures.
“My approval, cause this does require council’s approval, would really be conditional on seeing the businesses on that block being okay with being closed for 12 hours,” said Mayor Barbara Bynum during discussion of this event at their May 15 work session.
With an event this size, the organizers notified all businesses affected by the closures, needing at least 75% of them to approve before city council voted on the Events Use Permit.
With the majority of businesses seeing no issue, the city council approved closing Main Street and Uncompahgre Avenue for the Rock the Block event.
Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club also sought a special events alcohol permit in order to serve alcohol at the event. City council approved this permit as well on Tuesday.
First reading for code changes
Chief building official Archie Byers, Deputy City Manager Ann Morgenthaler, and their team have been working to update the city’s building and fire regulations. They recommend city council to approve the adoption of International Code Council’s (ICC’s) 2018 series of codes with a few amendments.
Currently, the City of Montrose uses the 2003 series.
June 6 was the first reading for this code change, and with council approving it unanimously it will make its way to a second reading on June 20.
This will be just in time for the deadlines set by the state, in accordance to House Bills 19-1260 and 22-1362. Those municipalities who change their building codes before July 1 this year have the option to adopt any of the three most recent versions of the International Energy Conservation Code.
After this deadline, municipalities changing their building codes must adopt the newest, 2021 version, of the energy conservation code.
The city held an open house on this code change May 22 to get feedback from the community.
Shelter Distilling wastewater pretreatment
Shelter Distilling out of California held an official groundbreaking in early April for their Montrose facility, located at Colorado Outdoors.
With construction underway, the distillery has worked with the city’s engineering and utilities staff to design an industrial wastewater pretreatment system.
Without this pretreatment system at the new brewery, wastewater from their facility would contribute to large amounts of organic loading to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, possibly totaling more than 10% of the city’s total treatment capacity.
To protect the city’s treatment plant, the city manager’s office has negotiated a contribution of $120,000 to help with this infrastructure at the new distillery.
In June 2022, the city entered a wastewater pretreatment memorandum of understanding with the owner of Shelter Distilling, which outlined requirements for facility operations.
While this sum was not included in the final 2023 budget, plans are to use available fund reserves and/or an end-of-year budget supplement if needed.
City engineer Scott Murphy explained Tuesday that Shelter Distilling and the city have worked with a brewery wastewater consultant here in Montrose — who helped write the manual on industrial pre-treatment for breweries — for the last year and half to come up with this wastewater management plan.
Aside from protecting their treatment plant, “we are looking for ways to have economic development incentivize these types of businesses coming to town and the jobs and vitality it brings,” said Murphy. “So this is an opportunity to also strike on that front.”
City council approved this expense unanimously.
Landfill agreement with Waste Management
The city also approved a renewed landfill agreement with Waste Management for the next year.
With the city’s current agreement with Waste Management to operate the landfill where the city dumps its solid waste expiring this month, the city put out a request for proposal.
This year the city received two bids, one from Waste Management.
“Bruin Waste … actually also submitted and is qualified for this service, which is the first time we’ve received more than one proposal for this which is great to see competition,” said Public Works Director Jim Scheid.
The city pays on a per ton basis for disposing of this waste. Waste Management bid $60.68 as a tipping fee per ton, while Bruin’s bid $66.50 per ton.
Having worked with Waste Management in the past, and with a smaller tipping fee, Scheid recommended awarding a contract with them again.
During public comment for this item, Chris Trosper of Bruin addressed the council to explain how they came to their bid fee.
With Bruin being closer to the landfill, Trosper noted that what they would save in trucking hours balances out the higher tipping fee.
City Councilor Dave Frank also noted how great it was to see Bruin in the market. “I look forward to having a nice competitive relationship and seeing what we can do in the future.”
Scheid said he did take into consideration travel time and operational expenses as well, stating that what they would save in travel costs was estimated as less than $6 per ton.
City Hall façade design contract
The council unanimously approved a design contract with Blythe Group for the city hall façade project. This contract is in the amount of $145,030.
Blythe Group worked with the city on the first two phases of City Hall’s remodeling, which dealt with interior work.
As part of phase two, Blythe Group already completed some concept work for the building’s façade, which has allowed for cost estimating.
This design project was not budgeted in 2023 and will be funded from the General Fund Reserves.
Scheid hopes to finish out the design phase at the end of this year with goals to begin construction next year.
Sidewalk improvements for 2023
Scheid brought expenses for the 2023 MoveMo sidewalk improvements project to council as the last item on the agenda, which totals $150,000.
This year, the city will focus on sidewalks within Zone B on a priority bases until they reach the not to exceed amount of $150,000.
Zone B deals with the street and sidewalk systems west of Townsend.
Including this proposal, concrete work for 2023 is budgeted at $450,000 total.
Other projects include the 50/50 Sidewalk Replacement Program for $50,000, the ADA Accessibility Program for another $50,000, and the North Sixth Street Sidewalk Improvement plan for $75,000 among others.
The work pertaining to this MoveMo project will be managed by the public works department.
Council approved this expense unanimously.