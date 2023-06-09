On the evening of Tuesday, June 6, the city council gathered for their regular meeting, which had 17 items on its agenda. 

Along with a few ordinances concerning zoning and annexations, the city council also approved upcoming event permits, purchasing new equipment for Shelter Distilling, and awarding a design contract for the much anticipated Montrose City Hall façade project. 



