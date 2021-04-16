Here are highlights from the last regular Montrose City Council meeting. Council will again meet April 20.
Acknowledgment of outgoing City Councilor Roy AndersonBarbara Bynum acknowledged Roy Anderson for his service on the city council, from which he recently stepped down. Anderson received a plaque as an award of recognition. His last day on City Council was April 7.
City council is soliciting applications to fill Anderson’s seat and is hoping to find a replacement in May.
The Colorado Yurt expansion projectCity councilors voted unanimously to approve a proposal by Colorado Yurt Company to build its new headquarters within Colorado Outdoors with the help of several incentives. (The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority Board on April 6 approved tax increment financing for related site improvements.)
Colorado Yurt Company is looking to build a 30,000 square-foot manufacturing and office space building on nearly 3.4 acres in Colorado Outdoors.
“We need new space,” Gibson said during the proposal.
“We have a section of land we’re working on with the city with the goal of donating a piece of land back to the city.”
The cost of the entire campus development is projected at nearly $6.9 million, which includes a “display village” along the city’s Connect Trail and a public/private use restroom on the north end of the river trail.
Developers John and Kelly Gibson of the Colorado Yurt Company are looking to break ground this summer.
“We expect a pretty significant growth in our businesses. We’ve already grown in our sales and employees,” said Gibson.
The project has a goal to create new jobs in Montrose with a plan to have 37 to 60-plus employees within three years, adding five jobs to the community with a salary of $70,000 while increasing the average salary of employees from approximately $39,638 to $50,000 by 2023.
New tavern liquor license - Wild Horse Wine and Whiskey, LLCCity councilors unanimously approved a new tavern liquor license at 439 East Main Street for Wild Horse Wine & Whiskey LLC for consumption on the licensed premises.
The council held a public hearing before voting to approve the license.
Owner Scott Majoris purchased the building in November 2020 with the intention of providing service to the community.
Majoris plans to offer upscale offerings of local wines from distilleries, local produce from Olathe, and jellies and preserves from Palisade for his menu.
“ We want to provide an upscale experience that preserves the historic building,” Majoris said. “It won’t be the cheapest, but won’t be too pricey.”
Majoris and his wife, as well as a helper, will be managing the new restaurant and plan to enroll in the upcoming liquor license training program being offered by the city.
“We intend to do whatever we need to do in order to protect ourselves and stay accordance with the laws,” said Majoris.
Glee Wescott, former owner of Tiffany’s on Main St., advocated for the new business.
“I’m certain they’ll be great caretakers of this historic building and bring great things to the building,” Wescott said.
Renovations won’t be extensive.
The restaurant will have a small kitchen with a limited amount of appetizer-type foods.
If it goes well, it could open by late July.
New lodging and entertainment liquor license - Precedence ProductionsCity councilors unanimously approved a new lodging and entertainment liquor license at 511 East Main St. for Precedence Productions for consumption on the licensed premises.
The council held a public hearing before voting to approve the license.
Owner Jordan Carls described the event center as an offshoot of the music academy by the same name.
The center hosts two concert rooms and an event hall; individual rooms and ballrooms that can be booked. Bookings can be made for a variety of events, including concerts, local theater troupes, TED talks, comedy shows, and even private parties such as weddings.
Carls said there is a “massive” desire for a liquor license to be added to the business.
“It’s kind of expected to be added into the events we hold here,” Carls said of the liquor license.
“We already have concerts running, weddings booked, and nonprofit organizations are booking for rental space as well.”
Carls is in support of strictly following the liquor license guidelines for public safety.
Ordinance 2530 - Second readingCity councilors unanimously approved Ordinance 2530 on second reading, which will vacate three city rights-of-way within the former Russell Stover candy factory property.
Councilors held a public hearing before holding a roll-call vote.
Ordinance 2531-Second readingCity Council vote unanimously to approve Ordinance 2531 on second reading, amending the zoning district designation of Lot 1 of the Stover Minor Subdivision Property Rezone Map from “P” Public District to “I-1” Light Industrial District, and Lot 2 and Lot 3 of the Stover Minor Subdivision Property Rezone Map from “P” Public District to “B-2” Highway Commercial District.
Senior City Planner Amy Sharp said the ordinance is to rezone the Stover property located at 2190-2200 Stover Avenue and consists of approximately 27.2 acres.
The company executed its right to purchase the property when it eft Montrose in 2020 following 38 years of operation under a land lease agreement with the city.
Following the sale to Russell Stover, the city was obligated to rezone the property because the Public District zoning no longer applied, according to Sharp.
Councilors held a public hearing, with no members of the public offering any comment, before recording a unanimous vote.
Valley Ranch addition north annexationCity council voted unanimously to approve both Resolution 2021-05 and Ordinance 2532 for the annexation and associated zoning of the Valley Ranch Addition North.
The Valley Ranch Addition North is a proposed annexation of approximately 60.81 acres.
The parcel is located north of Otter Road, south of Ogden Road, west of 6700 Road, and east of 6630 Court.
It is within the city’s urban growth boundary, the City of Montrose Water Service Area, and the City of Montrose Sewer Service Area. Annexation of this property will allow for future residential development.
Valley Ranch addition south annexationCity Council voted unanimously to approve both Resolution 2021-06 and Ordinance 2534 for the annexation associated zoning of the Valley Ranch Addition South.
The Valley Ranch Addition South is a proposed annexation of approximately 70.16 acres. The parcel is located north of Otter Road, south of Ogden Road, west of 6700 Road, and east of 6630 Court.
It is within the city’s urban growth boundary, the City of Montrose Water Service Area, and the City of Montrose Sewer Service Area. Annexation of this property will allow for future residential development.
US 50 addition annexationCity council voted unanimously to approve both Resolution 2021-07 and Ordinance 2536 for the annexation associated zoning of the US 50 Addition.
The US 50 Addition is a proposed annexation of approximately 15.04 acres.
The parcel is located along US 50, west of 6700 Road, and east of 6600 Road.
It is within the city’s urban growth boundary, the City of Montrose Water Service Area, and the City of Montrose Sewer Service Area. Annexation of this property will clean up an “orphaned” parcel of land bordered on three sides by existing city parcels.
Ordinance 2539 - First readingCity council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2539 on first reading to vacate a right-of-way along North Second Street within the city limits.
The proposed vacation is located along North Second Street.
Part of the existing house at 127 N. Lot Avenue encroaches into the North Second right-of-way. The owner has requested that the city vacate a 12-by-150-foot strip of land (approximately 1,800 square feet) along the North Second Street right-of-way.
This portion of North Second Street dead-ends into Paseo del Arroyo Park on the west side.
The city would retain an 88-foot-wide right of way, which is sufficient for the street and sidewalks. The right-of-way vacation would have the additional benefit of allowing enough buildable area for two or three new lots under the REDO and Subdivision Regulations.
The amount of land proposed for vacation would place the entire house on private property. If approved, the resulting lot would be 150-by-62.5-feet in size (9,375 square feet).
The vacated portion of the right-of-way will be combined into the existing lot by an administrative process.
Councilors will vote again on the second reading of the ordinance at the April 20 meeting.
Asbestos abatement contract awardCity council voted unanimously to approve a contract award for asbestos removal in a structure at 931 North Park Avenue to Acumen Environmental Services in the amount of $95,682.
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said the building was previously the Powderhorn Industries building and was recently purchased by the city.
After evaluating the structure and its systems, it was determined that the most cost-effective approach for creating a site that will suit the needs of a transit center is to remove the existing structure and start with a clear site.
The asbestos abatement is the first step in making that happen, followed by the removal and disposal of the remaining metal buildings on the site.
Scheid said the cost of the abatement work was higher than normal due to the amount of asbestos to be removed, along with the difficult type of abatement work.
The contract amount of $83,203 includes a $12,480 contingency. Acumen Environmental Services of Glenwood Springs was the lowest bidder from among eight bids the city received.
The abatement of this structure supports the effort to help relocate the All Points Transit center to a location that will better suit the needs of the community and the surrounding region.
It is the staff’s understanding that the council may consider using undesignated fund balance reserves to complete this project.
Pavement marking contract awardCity council unanimously approved a contract award for pavement marking to Stripe a Lot of Montrose for the not-to-exceed amount of $135,000.
The city’s Streets Division contracts the striping of city streets. The contractor will stripe all streets that require striping at least once per year and all crosswalks, stop bars, arrows, etc., as needed.
The contractor will also apply a preformed plastic coating at all roundabouts or other high-traffic areas. This type of application will be completed at least once per year but will be applied again as needed at some locations.
The supply chain that provides the resins and acrylics to make the pavement marking products has been interrupted and the plants that generate this material are expecting significant delays in fulfilling orders.
Due to these constraints, this item is being approved through an accelerated process.
Residents can watch the next regular City Council work session and regular meeting live through the city’s website at CityOfMontrose.org/Video on Monday April 19 and Tuesday April 20.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
