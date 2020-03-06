Following Monday’s Montrose City Council work session, an ordinance was passed Tuesday on first reading for the potential expansion site for the new Montrose Police Department station. The city is considering “issuing up to $16 million of Certificates of Participation (COP) for its Public Safety Facility project.”
The ordinance reads that the city will be “authorizing and approving a site lease and lease purchase agreement between the City and UMB Bank, N.A. (solely in its capacity as trustee); approving not to exceed $16,000,000 principal amount of certificates of participation, series 2020, in connection therewith; authorizing officials of the City to take all action necessary to carry out the transactions contemplated hereby; and related matters.”
“Certificates of participation are essentially a lease-type transaction where the lease is then chopped up in little pieces and sold to investors, and then the proceeds from that lease are used for building the police station,” said Kyle Thomas, who represented the financing team for the project at the meeting.
The first reading at the March 3 city council meeting was the first step in the process of making the document available to investors, who can then choose to participate in the bond sales. The bond closing is projected to occur the first week of May, when proceeds will then become available. The day the bonds are sold (tentatively targeted at April 7), the interest rates will also be “locked in.”
David Stockton, guest at the meeting, member of Public Safety Citizens Advisory Committee and 2020 city council candidate, was the only one to approach the microphone during the public hearing.
“As a candidate for city council, I want to encourage you guys to go ahead and approve this on first reading as presented,” Stockton said. “I read the packet, I thought it was exciting and I’m looking forward to it.”
City Councilor Roy Anderson then made a motion to pass Ordinance 24-98, and the motion passed unanimously.
“That’s the next step to building a brand new police building, and that is very exciting,” Mayor Dave Bowman said.
At the March 2 work session, senior planner Garry Baker explained the conceptual layout of the approximately 1.4-acre site. It would involve passing a vacation ordinance of portions of the Uncompahgre Avenue, First Street and Block 86 rights-of-way.
The site includes the location of the current police station, as well as incorporates the adjacent city-owned property that used to be a bank. In order for the note holder of the loan to issue COPs, the land has to be a single plat.
“The overall site layout and building configurations will be determined in the future, after an
architect is hired. The right of way vacations will allow those areas to be built upon just like an
other building parcels,” Baker wrote in a memo included in the work session packet.
Police Chief Blaine Hall also addressed concerns that the boundaries of the site will make it difficult for police vehicles to quickly get out onto the road to an emergency. He emphasized that the department will have multiple access points, as well as a “front door and a back door” that will allow police operations to run more safely and efficiently.
“We do feel this design actually works quite well with those points,” Hall said. “Also, pedestrian access to a police department… you have your public entrance where your victims and community members come in to make it more of a community fixture, and then you have your second entrance, which is possibly an auxiliary side, where you have sex offender registration, evidence return and release.”
Moving forward, the police department building plan will involve taking more steps toward designing and finalizing the expansion before construction begins.
More information about the recent steps taken for the police department expansions can be found at the work session and city council meeting packets (available online at cityofmontrose.org) on pages 77 to 78 in the work session packet and pages 12 to 235 in the meeting packet.
