On Tuesday evening, Montrose City Council met at the City Council Chambers for a different format of meeting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only members of city council, select members of city staff and media outlets were permitted into the room, while the public tuned into the meeting remotely. Youth City Council representative Josie Coulter also attended the meeting by phone.
“We’re going to have to be flexible this evening given the situation,” Mayor Dave Bowman said at the start of the meeting. “We’re going to do the best we can to make sure that everyone that wants to be heard is heard tonight.”
In order to continue receiving public comment during the meeting, the city council encouraged the public to participate with phone calls and emails.
“Local government must continue, yet we want to set a good example of social distancing during this trying time,” said Montrose Public Information Officer William Woody. “Luckily for the city, we have a great IT department who have been instrumental in getting new opportunities for the public to interact with city council. Through phone and email, residents can still have their voices heard and recorded into the record without having to attend the meetings.”
During the meeting, city council approved “an emergency ordinance of the City Council of the City of Montrose, Colorado, extending the City Manager's declaration of a public health emergency.” City Manager Bill Bell first put the declaration into place Monday.
Bowman explained that the city manager’s emergency declaration is only effective for seven days, as city council must then vote to either stop or extend the declaration. On Tuesday, they voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration.
The only public comment for the meeting came in during the discussion of the emergency ordinance. Charli Oswald sent in an email expressing concern that the city manager was the deciding authority on when the state of emergency ends.
“It should be a decision of the entire council,” Oswald said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum and Mayor Dave Bowman then clarified that in order for the current ordinance to pass, it had to be unanimous.
At the end of the meeting, Bowman encouraged the community to safely enjoy Montrose’s recreational activities while practicing social distancing. He emphasized that the Black Canyon Golf Course is still open, along with trails and parks that allow people to enjoy the outdoors safely.
“It’s good to see a lot of people have taken it upon themselves to stay home, …not be out and about and help each other stay safe,” Bowman said. “It’s really wonderful that we have the park system and the trail system. Stay home, but if it’s a nice day, don’t feel afraid to get out.”
While the format of the meeting was a step into “uncharted waters,” the council hopes it will set an example for the rest of the community to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
“In these times, things are going to have to be done differently. If we’re going to get rid of the coronavirus, it’s going to take an effort from all of us to do the right things,” Bowman said.
“It’s not the best situation in the world, but for what the time is right now, city council wanted to show that we were being responsible and that’s the reason we used that format. We'll go back to regular public meetings as quickly as we can.”
The next city council work session will take place on March 30 at 10 a.m., while the next regular city council meeting will take place on March 31 at 6 p.m. The format of the meetings will depend on developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on city council activities and COVID-19 can be found at cityofmontrose.org.
