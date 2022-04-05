City council to consider 6700 Road extension agreement

Montrose City Council will consider approving the 6700 DeJulio Annexation and Development Agreement, which would complete 6700 Road between Sunnyside and Miami with a minor arterial.
The city would purchase the right of way to complete the project at a cost of $291,300, which would come out of the city’s general fund.
The city’s general fund is expected to cover the majority of the project’s $3.5 million price tag, though the water and sewer fund will cover necessary utility work, said Scott Murphy, city engineer.
The project is the latest from the city in efforts to create alternate routes to ease the traffic load on Townsend. It also is expected to prevent Hillcrest from reaching an unacceptable level of service — the majority of drivers currently end up on Hillcrest, Murphy said, adding pressure to the street.
Some drivers are taking 6720 Road between Sunnyside and Miami, Murphy said, but it’s best to spread the traffic around and reduce the pressure on both arterials.
“We’ve never had the right of way to connect the gap between Sunnyside and Miami (Road),” “We’re seeing more development out there and the timing was right to try and get that right away secured.”
The city reached an agreement with the landowners — Ben and Paul DeJulio — of a 9.35-acre parcel, which currently has a single-family residence on the land.
The landowners elected for the city to purchase the rights of way and easements to extend 6700 Road, but will continue to own the remnant parcels on each side in case they pursue future development opportunities such as 12 half-acre lots.
The $291,300 cost to purchase the rights of way and easements comes following a property appraisal and includes the single-family residence.
If the agreement is approved by city council, the project would join the South Hillcrest Extension and Woodgate Realignment as efforts to create alternative routes for Townsend.
Construction on the project will begin in 2023.
“Our big priorities are creating alternatives to Townsend,” Murphy said. “As traffic grows, we can’t follow all of that onto Townsend — it’s approaching capacity. These belt routes are pretty important.”
The project would also join another directly involved with Hillcrest. The city is currently designing a planned installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Niagara and Hillcrest, which Murphy estimates could begin construction in three to five years.
An exact date of construction on the roundabout is to be determined but could be accelerated with the city expected to receive federal funding.
City council is expected to vote on the development agreement at a regular meeting on April 19.
