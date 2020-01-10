A request for incentives for a new Fairfield by Marriott hotel was presented at the Montrose City Council work session on Jan. 6. The hotel would be part of the Colorado Outdoors development along the Uncompahgre River.
“This potential hotel developer would bring in a 90-room hotel and really put us on the map with international and domestic travel, because they have a really great reservation system for people who might not ordinarily see us,” said Director of Business Innovation and Tourism Chelsea Rosty, who presented at the work session. “We haven’t seen a new hotel in Montrose in about 13 years. We need at least 200 rooms to sustain our market, and this is a great step in the right direction.”
Rosty said a hotel was part of the development plan for the Colorado Outdoors project from the beginning, as the hotel would help attract other businesses, such as entertainment and restaurants, to the development. In addition, she said the hotel will add economic growth to the community.
“The hotel is forecasted to bring about 30 new jobs to Montrose,” Rosty said. “It will produce more sales tax and property tax, which will help grow our local economy.”
The City Council is considering $164,000 in incentives, while the Urban Renewal Authority is considering $600,000. The incentives would help the project in multiple ways, including waiving permit fees, tap fees and helping with construction of a parking lot.
The process for the hotel has been ongoing for several years, and after securing a developer to buy into the location, the hope is that approval of incentives from the Montrose City Council and Urban Renewal Authority will allow the project to proceed.
“If that goes through, the developer will close on the land and they will begin getting their designs done and all that,” Rosty explained. “The ball will be rolling.”
Marriott has an estimated turnaround time of 18 months from groundbreaking to hosting guests. Rosty said the groundbreaking could happen later this year if the incentives are approved. “Within 24 months, we can have people staying in a new Marriott, if all goes well,” she said. “It’s not final, but we are feeling optimistic about the interest that the developer has in Montrose.”
Rosty says that although the project is still early on in the process, she is confident in the potential for the developers to contribute to Montrose and the impact that the Colorado Outdoors development will have.
“It’s exciting to see some of these higher-end brands interested in our community. It’s going to do a lot for those of us who have guests, and do a lot for airport travelers and Telluride commuters,” Rosty said. “The public should be proud of this. Montrose deserves the best of the best.”
McKenzie Moore is a Montrose Daily Press staff writer.
