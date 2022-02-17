City council vote points to extension of adult-gaming business ban

Montrose city staffers need more time to assess the impacts from adult arcade-style gaming businesses, as well as to receive clarity about the legal issues that surround regulating those businesses.
Accordingly, Montrose City Council on Tuesday approved on first reading an ordinance that will extend last year’s moratorium on those businesses.
The current moratorium, which bars new adult-gaming businesses and prevents existing ones from opening in new locations in the city limits, is set to expire March 20. The fresh ordinance, if passed on second reading next month, would extend the ban to Sept. 21 — one year after the original moratorium was passed.
Council in passing the moratorium last year said there was a “clear and present danger” from criminal conduct occurring at some of the businesses, which had generated multiple police calls, including calls reporting assaults and drug offenses.
Not everyone who goes to adult arcade-type businesses commits or condones crime, but, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said at the time, police hadn’t been responding to such serious crimes with as much frequency at other types of businesses.
Police officials could not be reached Wednesday for comment, but City Manager Bill Bell said the moratorium has helped.
“We definitely saw a positive impact. We’ve been talking to other towns as well, who are having similar situations with people trying to get around state laws. We’re all kind of working together now,” he said.
An adult gaming arcade is defined by the city as a business location, to include private clubs, that features slot machines, gambling devices, simulated gambling devices or any machine or device that accepts money, cards, virtual currency, tokens or similar payment and which then compensates players with money, redeemable game credits or anything of value. (The new ordinance extending the moratorium adds “virtual currency” among other provisions.)
The definitions in the city’s ordinance exclude juke boxes and bona fide amusement devices that pay nothing of value or tickets that can be exchanged for things like toys. Under the new ordinance, it also would exclude vintage slot machine models.
Four of the definitions used come verbatim from state law. A fifth was drafted internally, adding virtual currency, and in reference to the statutory and constitutional definitions for slot machines and simulated gambling devices, Assistant City Attorney Matthew Magliaro said.
“There was some tweaking to that, adding virtual currency as potential for consideration,” he said in a followup conversation Wednesday.
Under the proposed ordinance, the definition of adult-gaming businesses “expressly includes” tabletop or standing electronic displays with features such as joysticks that deliver cash, prizes, redeemable game credits or any other thing of value in return for successful play, whether that payout comes directly from the machine or is paid out by an employee at the business.
That provision specifically includes “fish game, fish game table and fish gaming table, however denominated,” per the modified language.
At the time of the first moratorium, four adult-gaming businesses were open in Montrose. Two, Spin n Win and Gone Fishing Arcade, remain. Mad Skillz has closed and Tap In apparently moved out of the city limits, Magliaro said Tuesday.
City staffers have been using the breathing room provided by the existing moratorium to conduct extensive outreach with the District Attorney’s Office, counterparts in municipalities such as Delta and Grand Junction that face similar adult-gaming issues, the head of the Department of Revenue’s gaming division, Colorado Municipal League attorneys and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
The city is seeking either a written opinion or written guidance from the AG’s office concerning the legality of gaming devices and the mechanics at play that are offered to the public, per Colorado law, Magliaro said.
The city also wants written direction as to whether a home-rule municipality can lawfully enact a ban and co-regulate an area with the state and its criminal laws.
New legislation could be in the works that would provide more clarity.
The Colorado Gaming Association representing the interests of Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City — the Colorado towns where gambling is legal — was looking at potentially approaching state representatives to carry a bill related to the topic, Magliaro also said. As he now understands the situation, the gaming association’s attention may have shifted after a draft bill was introduced concerning bingo and nonprofit raffles.
No one spoke Tuesday when the ordinance to extend the moratorium came on for public hearing. All four city councilors present voted to pass the ordinance on first reading. Second reading is tentatively slated for March 1.
“It basically allows city staff to continue what we’ve already done with outreach with members of the Office of the Attorney General and then see what is going to occur this current legislative session,” said Magliaro.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.