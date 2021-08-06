Compiled by Cassie Knust
Public infrastructure and change orders occupied Montrose City Council during its Aug. 2 work session.
The meeting can be viewed on the city’s Youtube channel.
Here are the highlights:
MURA Phase II public infrastructure change order No. 1
Council considered a potential contract change order in the amount of $94,668 to Mountain Valley Contracting for piping of the Rice Ditch within the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority Phase II Public Infrastructure Construction Project.
City Engineer Scott Murphy said the Rice Ditch is an open irrigation ditch originally built in the 1880s that diverts water from the Uncompahgre River and runs through the MURA. The ditch supplies irrigation water to Taviwach Park and several industrial users as far north as LaSalle Road.
As part of the master planning efforts for the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority, it was anticipated that the Rice Ditch would be piped concurrent with each phase of construction in order to improve safety for pedestrians in the area, improve groundwater conditions (to minimize saturation of soils under parking lots and foundations), and reduce maintenance obligations.
However, during the design of the Basecamp Apartments, the developer of the site was working to avoid this cost and envisioned incorporating the Rice Ditch as a landscaped water feature instead. As a result, the city did not include any piping of the ditch with the Phase II public infrastructure project design and original bidding.
As the developer’s Basecamp project design continued to progress following bidding and award of the city’s public infrastructure project, it became apparent to the developer that piping of the ditch would be necessary for all of the reasons originally envisioned by the city.
To that end, the proposed change order would add this piping back into the project’s scope of work. The work will include approximately 650 linear feet of 30-inch HDPE pipe, a headwall structure, debris screen and concrete restraint collars. Costs for the work would total $94,668 based on negotiations with the contractor.
This change order would be to the original $1.08 million MURA Phase II Public Infrastructure contract awarded to Mountain Valley Contracting by city council on May 4. This change order is in addition to the standard 10 percent contingency initially awarded with the project as these funds may still be necessary for other out-of-scope work items.
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding
City councilors heard an update about funds disbursed under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to be used locally.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), the U.S. Treasury launched the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program to distribute $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs.
The City of Montrose’s total allocation of ARPA funds is more than $4.97 million, distributed in two tranches. The city has received its first portion of more than $2.48 million and anticipates receiving the second portion in May/June 2022.
All costs must be incurred by Dec. 31, 2024, and funding expended by Dec. 31, 2026.
ARPA funds must be used in one of the four eligible use categories specified in the Act and implemented in the U.S. Treasury’s Interim Final Rule:
• Response to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts;
• Response to those performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;
• Providing government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID–19 public health emergencies relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and
• To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
All funding decisions must be supported by data that may be requested by the
U.S. Treasury during required annual reporting.
City Manager Bill Bell said city staff has considered using funds to help clean up local mobile homes parks, help to pay for water and sewer infrastructure to accommodate new growth, possibly increasing contributions to Project 7 to help pay for water infrastructure at Ridgway Reservoir, and potentially helping with child-care programs in the community during the pandemic.
Councilor Dave Frank said he would like to see the city use funds to help clean up three local trailer parks with an emphasis on the parks’ water systems.
Councilor Anthony Russo said a city priority should be making sure each trailer park’s water and sewer systems are functioning properly.
Councilor Barbara Bynum said it would be “totally appropriate” to continue investing in housing and child care to help local residents recover from the pandemic.
Councilor David Reed said he would like to see city staff compile a spreadsheet listing dollar amounts in association with each category, like child care services, to help councilors make decisions about where to spend the funds.
