Last summer, Divot’s at the Black Canyon Golf Course provided liquor during the Montrose Summer Music Series (MSMS) events. The MSMS collected a portion of the proceeds from each beer sold as part of a sponsorship deal with Divot’s, according to MSMS organizer Dave Bowman, which the owner of Divot’s, Janece Culver, felt was unfair. This led to a strained relationship between the two entities that reached a high point when the agreement was revealed to be illegal, according to Colorado liquor laws.
During the concerts, the MSMS had collected $2 for the first cup of beer purchased (to include the cost of the cups that MSMS had provided); $1 for each subsequent beer purchased and 50 cents for each can of beer purchased.
Culver later hired an attorney because she was uncomfortable with the situation. The attorney informed her that the arrangement was illegal, at which point Culver turned herself in to the Liquor Enforcement Division in Grand Junction.
Bowman then received a call on May 11 informing him of the complaint and the fact that the arrangement was illegal.
Bowman said that the call was the first he’d heard of the issue, but stopping the agreement immediately and finding a new, legal agreement was “no problem.”
However, he acknowledged that while the issue had arisen from ignorance by both parties, the responsibility ultimately falls into the hands of whoever holds the liquor license.
“We found out that’s illegal. And it was ignorance on the part of the MSMS and myself, but we didn’t own the liquor license,” Bowman said. “It’s illegal for someone with a liquor license to make an agreement with an outside party to give them a percentage of sales. ... With their liquor license, they agreed to something that was outside of their liquor license.”
Culver countered that the responsibility also falls on the board that approved the liquor license (of which Bowman was a part as a Montrose City Council member). Culver had been approved for the liquor license a few months prior to the Summer Music Series when she took over the restaurant and said that Bowman should have been aware of any illegal arrangements considering he had voted to approve her license.
After the first concert of the series, Culver went to the city to express her discomfort with the situation, but said no action was taken outside of discussion about a potential new arrangement in which a portion of the grounds would be “carved out” where the city could have its own liquor license for the events (which also would have been illegal, as a premise cannot be layered on top of another premise).
Bowman explained that many free admission festivals he is familiar with collect a certain amount from liquor sales in order to keep admission free for the community. Instead of charging a flat rate ahead of the series, Bowman said the “per-beer-sold” agreement was to prevent Divot’s from falling short on its investment in the event of a concert needing to be canceled.
“If we had a short night, we had a short night and we all suffered together. The sponsor didn’t get dinged for more than what they sold,” Bowman explained.
Bowman also said the fee for liquor sales was considered a sponsorship in exchange for the increased traffic to Black Canyon Golf Course during the Summer Music Series. (He estimated the evening patronage increased from about 50 to between 1,500 and 2,000). He mentioned that the Summer Music Series had paid for the Divot’s sign currently placed on the fence at the Hillcrest and Sunnyside roundabout, and had provided the cups (with the MSMS and Divot’s logos on them) for the beers sold during the concerts.
“What we received from Divot’s is not a donation. It’s a sponsorship,” Bowman said. “I go out and sell about $40,000 worth of sponsorships, and our sponsors, in return, get advertising.”
Regardless of terminology, by taking money directly from beer sales, the arrangement was a violation of liquor laws because Culver owned the liquor license for the premise on which the concert took place (she technically has two licenses, one for the restaurant building and one for the grounds) and only the license holder can collect 100 percent of the proceeds from liquor sales that are made on their premise. A sponsorship or donation would have to take place outside of liquor sales.
“Yeah, I’m willing to donate,” Culver said. “But the problem I had was that he was putting a price on what my donation had to be. He dictated what I had to pay him and what it was tied to.”
Culver said that the arrangement was not ever given to her in writing and without an attorney’s input, and that she felt pressured to comply due to Bowman’s position in the city and her own position at the city-owned Black Canyon Golf Course.
“I really didn’t think that I had a choice. ... He’s the mayor (at the time), he’s part of the city and I’m in a city facility,” Culver said.
Bowman said that the MSMS will not work with Divot’s going forward, and that any further arrangements for alcohol purchase will be made only after ensuring they are legal. He also said that the MSMS will be looking for a different venue for any future performances.
“We’ll just have to make a better deal, one that we know is legal, [and] whatever deal we want to make sure it’s fair for our sponsor,” Bowman said. “We had a very poor relationship last summer. [Divot’s] didn’t feel that the deal they had agreed to was fair. At this point, it’s a bad situation that we’re going to walk away from.”
The future of the Summer Music Series is currently uncertain due to restrictions on gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but will resume either in the early fall this year or during the regular 2021 season. Divot’s will continue operating under COVID-19 restrictions at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
