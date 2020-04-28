City, county launch guidelines as businesses slowly reopen

Although non-critical businesses can now reopen in phases, the city and county of Montrose have implemented guidelines to ensure that a surge in COVID-19 cases does not occur as a result of loosened restrictions.
During the April 27 Business Update meeting, City of Montrose Director of Business Innovation Chelsea Rosty and Board of Health COVID-19 Pandemic Incident Commander Dr. Joe Adragna discussed how businesses can safely reopen with the shift to the “safer at home” guidelines. While the “safer at home” order expires 30 days after April 27, the reopening process will be phased in through May 4.
Phase 1 of reopening began on April 27, with self-service car washes and places of worship permitted to reopen and one-on-one real estate showings allowed. Retail can reopen for curbside delivery.
On May 1, full retail and personal services can open, and on May 4, offices can reopen at 50 percent in-person staff. All reopening businesses must follow social distancing and cleanliness guidelines.
Under the state’s “safer at home” guidelines, group gatherings of over 10 people are still prohibited (including in establishments such as gyms or churches), schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year and vulnerable populations must continue to stay at home except for essential tasks.
For businesses that are in the process of reopening, Montrose County has released a set of drafted guidelines to ensure safety for both customers and employees.
“Our goal is to minimize those interactions as much as possible for the time being. We recognize that personal services still need to occur,” Adragna said. “I would encourage those who are in contact to wear a mask themselves, wash their hands between contact with customers and wipe down their surfaces with an approved agent.”
In addition to required county guidelines, Adragna encouraged businesses to take their own measures based on their operations, such as wearing gloves, spacing out appointments, asking customers to wait in their vehicles and taking lunch breaks at staggered times. Screening (using no-contact thermometers) is also recommended.
“For most of the businesses in Montrose, that is going to be encouraged. Use your best judgement and use common sense. I would encourage all businesses to screen their employees, and make sure that you are screening yourself,” Adragna said.
In addition, Adragna encouraged businesses to tell customers or coworkers showing symptoms to reschedule or find alternate ways of getting what they need in order to limit spread.
“If you have someone you're worried about, they’re coughing, they don’t look well, they’re sweating a lot and have a fever, it's okay to say to them, ‘I’m worried about your health, and I want to reschedule our appointment,’” he added.
Because of the increase in outings and the potential for people not adhering to social distancing guidelines after the stay-at-home order was lifted, Adragna anticipates that Montrose will see an increase in COVID-19 cases. The measures in place for businesses are there to keep the numbers as low as possible.
“I think we will see an increase in cases, and hopefully our projections indicate correctly that we won’t surge our hospital capacity,” Adragna said. “If the models are correct based on the
information we have today, we may see increased cases late June.”
The onset of COVID-19 symptoms can begin days to a few weeks after exposure to the virus and people may delay seeking medical attention, so any increase in case numbers tend to start showing up about two weeks after exposure.
“If you look at Easter Sunday — that was April 12 — we think there were quite a few people that didn't follow the existing stay at home order, so we had an increased case count that showed up on the 25th,” Adragna said. “Somewhere in between six and 14 days (plus or minus a couple days), you will see an increase in case counts.”
He explained the county is following guidance testing per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is broken down into three sets of criteria. Montrose County has been conducting 1 to 3 priority testing for weeks now.
“If you are a hospitalized patient, healthcare worker or first responder with symptoms or exposure, or a person with risk factors and showing symptoms, you will be tested,” Adragna said.
Priority 3 testing will also still take place for those without underlying health conditions showing symptoms that their healthcare provider cannot otherwise explain.
Under “safer at home,” restaurants must remain closed except for takeout and delivery. Other businesses, such as gyms and other fitness studios, bowling alleys, casinos, playgrounds, libraries, bars, performance halls and museums, must also stay closed.
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday warned that if people did not take the cautions and remaining restrictions seriously, the state could revert to a stay-home order, or possibly even greater restrictions.
More information on Montrose County’s response to COVID-19 and what businesses need to know can be found at montrosecounty.net.
