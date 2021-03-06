The City of Montrose has been granted $25,000 from History Colorado to prepare a historic context survey to inform historic preservation efforts in Montrose’s self-described Tortilla Flats neighborhood, located on the city’s northwest side.
The project is an initiative of the City’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).
Tortilla Flats enjoys a rich history, and the city is interested in diving deeper to uncover the depth of it’s story.
Once home to a chapel established by Native Americans who had been enslaved in Mexico territory, the area contributed a lot to Montrose.
The old Spanish trail ran through the Tortilla Flats, and it was also home to the oldest irrigation ditch in the Uncompahgre Valley.
The land is where the infamous friars Francisco Dominguez and Silvestre Escalante, crossed the river in 1776.
The neighborhood has the 46 year old La Raza Park and Anciano Towers, a senior living center, as well as the Mexican American Development Association (MADA).
The city established an urban renewal authority that led to Mayfly Outdoors purchasing a large area of riverfront property and launching the Colorado Outdoors business park in the area.
With the neighborhood’s rich history, combined with its multitude of contributions to the Montrose community, the city and the HPC decided to use a historic context survey to “better understand our community’s historical roots and to explore the eligibility of the Tortilla Flats neighborhood, including its cultural contributions to Montrose, for various types of historical designation,” said Kendall Cramer, the city’s innovation and citizen engagement community program manager.
According to the city’s press release, the Tortilla Flats Neighborhood Photovoice Project, which was led by the Hispanic Affairs Project, served as inspiration for the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to pursue this historic context survey project.
The city was awarded the grant by History Colorado through the Certified Local Government (CLG) Subgrant Program.
“Hopefully it’ll result in more recognition of the contributions of the residents of that neighborhood and the Hispanic community,” HPC Chairman Jon Horn said. “It really hasn’t been the focus of any historical research.”
Horn said that the HPC has had an interest in the neighborhood for a while now, and invited the residents to visit one of their meetings.
“Knowing that the MURA project, and what’s going on with the Mayfly development project was going on nearby, it seemed like something we needed to focus on soon because we thought the character of the neighborhood was likely to change with the nearby development,” Horn said.
Aside from recognition of Tortilla Flat’s contributions, Horn said there may be some benefits if an official historical designation were put in place.
“Some historical designations actually result in the ability to take advantage of historic fund grants, state tax credits, that kind of stuff,” he said.
“Whether that would be the case in this neighborhood, I don’t know.”
While Horn doesn’t have experience in cultural landscape designation, he’s hoping that the contractor they find will be knowledgeable on the subject.
The project is slated to begin in the summer, depending on when the HPC and the city finds the project’s contractor.
“Until we get somebody under contract, we really don’t know what direction this is going yet,” Horn said.
“I don’t know anybody right off the top of my head who has had experience doing this kind of thing, so it’ll be interesting to see who the applicants are.”
The city is hoping that they will be able to work directly with the Tortilla Flats residents to get their perspectives and insights, but there is concern about the challenge COVID restrictions will present.
“We hope that this will lead to some sort of formal historical designation for the neighborhood that will be beneficial to its residents,” Horn said.
“How this will work out is not yet known and will be determined by the research that the grant funds. We hope this will be something that the residents of the neighborhood will be excited about, and we look forward to working with them.”
