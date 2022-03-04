The City of Montrose has extended until September a moratorium on adult gaming/arcade-style businesses that had been due to expire this month.
Montrose City Council on March 1 unanimously approved on second reading a resolution that was brought forward in February to extend the current prohibition on new adult gaming businesses opening within the city limits. The moratorium also prevents existing establishments from opening elsewhere in the city. The newly approved resolution further updated definitions in the existing ordinance.
Adult gaming businesses are those that offer arcade-style games and typically pay out cash or prizes. The city defines adult gaming as a business that features slot machines, gambling devices, simulated gambling devices or any machine/device that takes money, cards, virtual currency, tokens or other payment and then gives players money, redeemable credits or prizes.
Juke boxes and amusement devices that do not pay out things of value other than tickets than can be exchanged for toys or similar items are excluded from the definition.
Last year, city council implemented a six-month moratorium after concerns from the Montrose Police Department about the number, frequency and severity of crimes being committed at adult gaming businesses. No one suggested that all patrons, or even most of them, are inclined to criminal activity, but the city wanted time to examine the full effects of gaming businesses.
Since the initial moratorium, two of four adult arcades that were located in the city have closed.
City staffers sought an extension so they could have more time in which to receive clarity about legal issues surrounding adult gaming businesses. The city attorney’s office intends to use the extra time to solicit written guidance from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office as to whether a home rule municipality like Montrose can lawfully ban the business via ordinance. Staff also want to see whether any relevant legislation is introduced at the State House this session.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said on Thursday that serious incidents at the gaming businesses have diminished, with only one significant crime — an alleged choking as an act of domestic violence — reported at one in the past few months.
“The moratorium not only has helped with potentially new types of establishments relating to adult gaming popping up in our city,” Hall said. “It has also, quite honestly, sent a message that we’re looking into this and trying to determine the best way to proceed, not only as a city, but the state is looking, potentially, at some legislation.”
Hall said that although federal agents have been active in serving warrants at adult gaming businesses throughout the state, he was unaware of such warrants being served on businesses here.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.