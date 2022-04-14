The Museum of the Mountain West has been pulling in close to 100 visitors a day, with more than 7,000 walking onto the eastern Montrose grounds in 2021. Soon, a new look will beckon travelers and locals alike: with a $21,000 facade improvement grant from the City of Montrose, the museum is giving its main building a facelift — plus expanding its gift shop space to include more local artisans.
“We’re putting a facade on the metal building so it doesn’t look like a metal building,” Director Richard Fike said.
There is an addition on the front of the building where the parking lot is at the Miami Road/U.S. 50 property, which will upon project completion look like two separate buildings, with more of an Old West feel in keeping with the 28 historic buildings at the site.
“With the facade, people from the highway will be able to see it. People coming down Miami will see that. It will enhance the museum and museum grounds,” Fike said. “We’re tickled about that.”
The city through its Development and Revitalization Team program offers a matching grant program for facade improvement, which is open to all nongovernmental commercial property owners who are undertaking improvements to improve visual impact, especially of buildings with historic or community value. Grant payments are made directly to contractors upon completion of work and require a 50% match from the recipient.
Fike said the construction bid for his project came in at about $42,000. Sukle Construction LLC of Delta is doing the work.
“We have to come up with half of that. We’re soliciting funds from the private sector and donors,” Fike said.
On top of facade construction, the museum is reconfiguring the building to increase the gift shop for more retail space. That is expected to help the museum bring in more revenue, but also to provide display space to local crafters and artisans, Fike said.
“I think that’s very important in the community. There are a lot of artisans and they don’t know where to display their items. This is going to be a good place to do it. All the time, we say we don’t have enough room for the potters or the art, but now when we’re expanding to triple size, we’re going to have a lot more room,” he said.
Fike has been collecting since he was about 4 and made his first foray into museum operations when he was only 8. He became a historical archaeologist, going on to found the museum in 1997.
At the Museum of the Mountain West, Fike houses hundreds of thousands of artifacts, along with several historic buildings that could otherwise have been demolished or simply fallen apart in-situ.
The 1913 German Lutheran Church — hauled down the highway several years ago from its original site on South Park Avenue — is enjoying a second life as a wedding venue and tour stop, for example.
A Second Empire home made the move in more recent years from South Fifth Street, from space now occupied by the Coffee Trader. This home represents more of an upper-class way of living for the period; it is undergoing refurbishment and donations of finer furniture from the period are needed.
The museum could also use furniture appropriate for a more modest 1909 Montgomery Ward kit house — and donors who want to sponsor a building can contact Fike
The buildings are critical, not just to drawing visitors, but to preservation.
“What’s important is these buildings have been saved and they would otherwise be in the landfill, bulldozed down for modern construction. We saved a lot of history through these buildings,” Fike said. “Those buildings would be all gone, had we not saved them, and we’re proud of saving heritage like that.”
Visitation numbers show that others also value preservation. When it opened in 2005, Museum of the Mountain West drew 748 visitors for the year; the visitor count is now between 70 and 90 per day, Fike said. They come from all over the country and all over the world to see the museum, take guided tours of the recreated storefronts (jammed with artifacts for authentic recreation of a period “town”) inside the main building, enjoy events like the Tribute to Western Movies film festival, or partake in educational activities as school groups.
The attraction won love on Trip Advisor with top ratings and museum staff expect continued, robust visitation, especially as COVID restrictions have given way.
Museum of the Mountain West is part of a slate of museums the City of Montrose cross-promotes as a tourism asset.
“We have strong relationships with all museums. All of them are our partners in tourism. All of them are our partners in tourism. We kind of cross-pollinate each other so when visitors come to town, they can learn as much about Montrose as possible,” city spokesman William Woody said.
People can donate to the Museum of the Mountain West’s matching fund for its facilities grant by visiting museumofthemountain.west.org (click “Support MMW on right top of screen); stopping by 68169 E. Miami Road; calling Darcie at 970-240-3400, or inquire by email at info@mw-museum.
The museum offers guided tours (full premise access) and self-guided tours (designated buildings). It is open Monday — Saturday, 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., except for holidays. Purchase tickets on-site at the gift shop.
Upcoming events at the museum include Australian Stories and Music on April 29, featuring Paul Taylor; a comedy fundraiser on June 17, with award-winning comedians Nancy Norton and John Novsad (adult content) and Farm and Ranch Heritage Days July 15 and 16, with live music, living history demos, cowboy poetry, petting zoo, wagon rides, and more. The main art show features rancher Susan Humphrey.
Tribute to Western Movies returns Aug. 26 and 27 after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Enjoy re-enacted gunfights, music, the artwork of Cheri Isgreen, kid activities, a kids’ movie poster contest and more.
On Sept. 5, the museum opens the Plein Air on the Spanish Trail Show and sale with a reception from 4:30 — 7:30 p.m.
You can also keep up with the facade work at museumofthemountainwest.org/facade/
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.