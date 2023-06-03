Designs for the exterior of the new Montrose City Hall, located at 400 E. Main St., may begin next week with a design contract being brought to the Montrose City Council for approval at the group's regular meeting Tuesday, June 6.
During their May 15 work session, public works manager Jim Scheid recommended a design contract with Blythe Group, out of Grand Junction, in the amount of $145,030.
The city has worked with Blythe group in the past, explained Scheid during the work session, specifically on the interior renovations for the new city hall.
“Blythe Group has been a great partner, really, to work with. They really get into our operation, really understand what we are doing and our goals," he said.
Mayor Barbara Bynum explained why the city is moving forward with this project is at this time.
“When folks heard the city had purchased the former Wells Fargo building, the first question most people asked me was, ‘will you fix the ugly white outside of the building?’” said Bynum. “I’d like to be able to tell them we are moving forward on exterior improvements.”
Next steps for this project will include procuring a construction manager/general contractor (CMGC) which will allow the city to bring on a contractor early on for the design process.
Unlike a traditional process of putting out for bids on a certain project, the CMGC will allow the city to know costs and feasibility before the design process is finished.
“It streamlines the schedule. It really stabilizes your budget and on projects like this it’s a great example of why we would use a process like that,” said Scheid, who explained that the city has used CMGC’s on previous large projects such as the amphitheater.
“This process has worked really well in a project like this to allow us to design to a budget and that way we’re able to take checks along the design process to make sure our design is aligning with the costs that we’re anticipating,” he continued.
City Councilor Dave Frank also pointed out during a previous work session that it allows the construction team to advise on the availability of materials as well as other aspects of building during the design phase, helping to overall expedite the process.
As the design process continues, Scheid said they will hold stakeholder meetings for council and department heads for input. Later, they will hold public meetings to get more feedback from the general public.
Similar to the Public Safety Complex project, the public meeting will be held far enough along in the process for the team to provide renderings of their designs, while also early enough for adjustments to be made as needed.
“This design portion of the project was not budgeted in 2023, but proceeding with design now allows us to be ready for construction potentially in 2024,” said the public works manager.
Bynum helped clarify during the work session why the design project is being brought to council next week for a vote, despite not being part of the 2023 budget.
Staff had told council they could wait on this project, explained Bynum, but due to public comments about changing the exterior of the building, council decided to go ahead with this phase.
“So council said 'can we please go ahead and use reserves for this even though it’s not in the budget,'” said the mayor. “Council takes that responsibility for pushing this along faster than staff had originally planned.”
However, due to this timeline Scheid stated that the design process could wrap up at the end of this year or in January/February of next year, meaning construction could potentially start in 2024.
There are many reasons why the city is altering the facade of the new city hall.
“The building has a large physical presence on Main Street and it should reflect the historic character of our downtown. Unfortunately the exterior remodel that was done in the 1970’s isn’t very cohesive with the rest of downtown,” shared Bynum to the Daily Press ahead of next week's meeting. “Additionally, many of the windows were removed at that time, replaced with large swaths of uninteresting building.
“I think it’s important that we’re adding (windows) back to the building — both for the exterior appearance — but also so that city employees working in city hall can benefit from natural lighting.”