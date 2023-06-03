Designs for the exterior of the new Montrose City Hall, located at 400 E. Main St., may begin next week with a design contract being brought to the Montrose City Council for approval at the group's regular meeting Tuesday, June 6. 

During their May 15 work session, public works manager Jim Scheid recommended a design contract with Blythe Group, out of Grand Junction, in the amount of $145,030.  



