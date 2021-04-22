Each spring the City of Montrose celebrates Earth Week through a full schedule of activities in order to raise awareness.
The city’s goal is for each member of the community to be aware of how they can help preserve a green and healthy environment for themselves and future generations.
This year the theme is “Restore Our Earth,” an idea that encourages participants to take time to reconnect with nature.
The schedule will consist of a variety of COVID-safe activities that will run from April 22 through May 1.
Each event will require social distancing and a mask. The city asks community members to remain home if they are sick.
Thursday April 22: National Earth DayThe City will kick off National Earth Day at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Uncompahgre River Restoration project.
The coloring contest, open to kindergarteners through 5th graders, will open. The contest offers an opportunity to win Montrose Bucks, among other prizes.
Friday April 23: Niagara Community Garden DayCommunity members can reserve a plot at Montrose’s Niagara Community Garden by completing the online form or printing out an application through the City of Montrose Earth Week website.
Forms should be submitted to the city with a check payable to the City of Montrose.
Completed garden plots, including raised beds, soil and irrigation are available to the public through the growing season. The garden is fenced and includes wheelchair access.
Gardeners are responsible for providing tools, plantings and any necessary soil amendments, compost or mulch.
Sunday April 25: River Cleanup DayIf you’re already going for a walk along the river, the city invites you to join in “restoring our earth” by picking up trash or debris along the way.
Ed’s Fly Shop has organized an official cleanup event along the Uncompahgre River from the West Main Trailhead to Mayfly Outdoors starting at 1pm.
Monday April 26: Take a selfie with the electric vehicle charging station dayEarth Week participants can take a selfie in front of one of the charging stations in Montrose and use #VisitMontrose for the opportunity to win $10 in Montrose Bucks.
Stop by the Montrose Visitor Center at 107 S. Cascade Ave. after taking your selfie and ask for a “Free EV” charging sticker.
Montrose has several EV charging stations, including a new station located at the corner of North First Street and North Uncompahgre Ave in downtown Montrose. The new location features eight Tesla Superchargers and two ChargePoint Dual Platform fast chargers.
The City of Montrose also has a free-to-use electric vehicle charging station at the public parking lot near Centennial Plaza at 501 S. First St.
The station is equipped with a dual-cord, Level 2 charger with an estimated 10-20 miles per hour of charge, depending on your vehicle.
Tuesday April 27: Take a Hike TuesdayCommunity members can adopt a trail during Earth Week at no cost.
After submitting an application, groups are required to adopt approximately one mile depending on the street or trail selected, and commit to cleaning their section twice a year.
Wednesday April 28: Adopt a streetAfter adopting a trail, participants can adopt a street. The city is partnering with the Black Canyon Rotary Interact Club as the club cleans up along South Rio Grande Avenue.
Thursday April 29: Recycling 411 DayKeep a lookout as the city shares tips and tricks on its Facebook and Instagram on recycling.
Friday April 30: National Arbor Day
The city and Mayor Doug Glaspell will be planting Arbor Day trees. Montrose can watch through the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Did you know that Montrose is a part of Tree City USA? Tree City USA is a program founded by the Arbor Day Foundation to celebrate and preserve trees.
Friday April 30 and Saturday May 1: Spring cleanupThe City of Montrose will continue its annual Spring Cleanup tradition in tandem with its Earth Week celebration by providing disposal and recycling services from a single collection point on April 30 and May 1.
Residents are invited to bring approved cleanup items to the drop-off site located off the San Juan Bypass (U.S. Highway 50) directly across the street from the Sunshine Peak apartment complex.
Signs will help direct residents to the drop-off location. The event will run from 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. on both days.
