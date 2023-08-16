The City of Montrose is giving the developers of Rathbone Hotel more time to close on the historic City Hall and also approved $556,786 in America Rescue Plan Act funds to offset asbestos and black mold abatement costs at the Knights Pythias building where the boutique lodging will one day open.

Councilors, in voting on separate agenda items Tuesday night, approved the expenditure and also pushed the closing date for Old City Hall out by one year. The latter action entailed formally approving a contract amendment that was discussed at a special meeting last week and again during Monday’s work session.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

