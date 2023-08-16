The City of Montrose is giving the developers of Rathbone Hotel more time to close on the historic City Hall and also approved $556,786 in America Rescue Plan Act funds to offset asbestos and black mold abatement costs at the Knights Pythias building where the boutique lodging will one day open.
Councilors, in voting on separate agenda items Tuesday night, approved the expenditure and also pushed the closing date for Old City Hall out by one year. The latter action entailed formally approving a contract amendment that was discussed at a special meeting last week and again during Monday’s work session.
“The more we dug into this building, the more issues we have found,” developer Clay Bales of KM Hotels said, concerning the Knights Pythias building. “We finally feel like we are at the bottom of the barrel, in terms of finding the issues of this building.”
The developer is transforming the historic Knights Pythias building at 33 S. Cascade Ave. into a 17-room, high-end hotel. Framing is set to begin next week; Bales said work revealed the need to asbestos abatement and other issues.
Rathbone PropCo. is also under contract for Old City Hall at 433 S. First St. The city, which recently opened a new city hall, in March authorized the sale to fund its share of the Montrose Permanent Fund. The fund is a partnership with Colorado Mesa University and CMU Foundation and envisions using part of Old City Hall for a culinary training and hospitality management course in conjunction with the hotel.
“These historic projects are very difficult,” said City of Montrose Business Development’s Anthony Russo, referring to the Knights Pythias building. “The costs that go into them to restore these buildings are astronomical right now. … This request comes from a position of necessity to make this project work.”
When the city first approved a project incentive, it allocated $500,000, with the potential to go as high as $853,000, but since then, costs have skyrocketed, prompting Rathbone and the contractor, Stryker and Company, to ask for more help, Russo explained.
“The additional expenses are really tied to the mitigation of the building abatement; asbestos as well as black mold was found, and also the cost of historic renovation,” he said. Russo detailed features such as windows and masonry: “Everything that goes into making this building the historic gem that it once was.”
That gem has grown cloudy through years of use. Prior to the Rathbone purchase, the building was a furniture store with apartments above. The building caught fire in 2012, causing significant damage.
Correspondence to Russo dated Aug. 15 gave three reasons for the cost escalations on the Knights Pythias project.
Design work from November on provided a relatively complete design, including fixtures and finishes, plus the developers are waiting for state and federal approval necessary for the historic building. The completion of that will allow developers to finalize design and complete the pricing.
“Second, unforeseen conditions,” contractor Scott Stryker wrote. “Neither the owners or Stryker and Company could foresee the abatement, structural and civil improvement costs that this building would require, without time and evaluation.”
Upon evaluating, the team found “significant structural upgrades that are required, multiple abatement scopes that must be performed and civil improvements that must be addressed, all of which are to make the building code-compliant.”
On top of this comes the third and “lingering issue,” Stryker also said. That is the market — the Western Slope is very active and most subcontractors are “extremely busy,” which has driven up costs.
Stryker said the team assessed what could be changed to help the budget while keeping the intent of the design and not sacrificing the project itself. Among steps, the developers are removing lofts from the second floor, leaving two, and decided not to have an elevator. Instead, all Americans With Disability Act-accessible units will be located on the ground floor. The team is looking at other options, such as less costly fixtures and tile.
Russo told councilors Tuesday that although the initial project budget was about $4.5 million, the new construction costs of today sit at about $5.1 million, of which $215,000 is asbestos and mold mitigation.
A brief city staff report accompanying the Aug. 15 correspondence states Rathbone PropCo. has a $2 million construction loan for Old City Hall and therefore cannot borrow further for the Knights Pythias project. (The developer has also borrowed money for the KP project.) “Approving these incentives will allow them to move forward on the purchase of City Hall at the agreed upon time,” the report concludes.
“We understand that we can’t come back again for another ask. This is it. We’re very clear on that,” Bales said during council’s meeting. “We increased our equity investment in Montrose to $2.25 million. We’re also borrowing $4 million in debt (financing). We are very committed to this project and making it happen, and feel like our investment speaks for itself.”
Bales said the per-room construction cost at the KP building is about four times the per-room cost of other hotels in Montrose, but the Rathbone needs to be competitive. “We can’t charge four times more than our competition and, quite frankly, we don’t want to. We think that would be prohibitive to tourism in town. … We want to bring more people downtown, support more businesses,” Bales said.
Councilor David Reed said that the culture of Montrose is part of its welfare, which the city is tasked with looking after.
“This building we’re talking about tonight is not unique to the downtown of the city of Montrose. Many of our old historical structures are in the same condition,” he said. “We’ve heard time and time again that the citizens of our community want to protect our culture, want to maintain our culture, want to maintain our small town feel, and want to preserve our history.”
Reed added that “quite frankly” a project developer in today’s market can’t bear all the costs of structural, mold and asbestos mitigation — it’s easier and less expensive to simply raze a building.
“And if we as a community and as a city don’t participate and help them preserve that culture and history, 10 years from now, our downtown will not look like this today, and I feel we have a duty and an obligation to protect that,” Reed said. “I think this is an example of the condition that exists, but we will face this issue again. So, are we committed to maintaining the culture and the history that we have, or are we going to let it go by the wayside?”
Councilor Dave Frank said the concern isn’t just that a developer might knock down a historic building, but the “pretty chilling” message that they might be discouraged from investing in Montrose and its older buildings in the first place.
Councilor Doug Glaspell looked at spending the ARPA funds to help move the Rathbone along as a “win-win,” given that even a tear-down would still mean mitigation work. “Many people move here because they like our downtown area. … It’s kind of unique and I think this is a good step forward to protect those (buildings),” he said.
“I think that this is an investment on behalf of the city to maintain that feel that so many people are attracted to when they say I love the small town feel, I love the Western feel,” Mayor Barbara Bynum said earlier, following Reed. “You’re right, but for the city’s help, this building may have deteriorated to the point that the city paid money to have the bricks removed once they collapsed. … There’s an investment by the city here.”
Council approved asbestos abatement and historical restoration assistance to the Rathbone with a unanimous vote.