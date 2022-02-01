City launches $3 million hydraulics capital project, new transmission line to improve water delivery

Montrose city contractors mobilized utility work last week for construction of a water transmission line that will ultimately connect to the Sunshine Road water tank on the southeast side of the town.
The project is one of the city’s first capital projects of the year and will focus on enhancing water delivery and conveyance in order to keep up with increasing water demands as the city grows.
Montrose city councilors approved about $3.276 million for the project. The cost includes a $3.2 million construction contract with Williams Construction and a $42,600 construction stakeout contract with Del-Mont Consultants.
The city’s water master plan, laid out more than a decade ago, maps out the installation of a 24 inch diameter transmission line that begins at the connection point with Project 7 at U.S. 50 near Miami Road and will run to the Sunshine Road water tank. The line will benefit both the Sunshine Road tank and the newest water tank on Sunset Mesa.
The new line will run along open fields, rights of way, open space areas and through the middle of Fox Park, as outlined by the. The transmission main is a dedicated fill line for the tanks and will generally run independent of the existing water distribution system.
Contractors began work last Monday, exposing all known utility crossings along the project’s course, according to City Engineer Scott Murphy. Workers are identifying all utility crossings so they can avoid hitting the areas while setting up pipelines later.
Pipes are expected to arrive within the next two weeks, said Murphy.
Once the pipes arrive, the project team will begin near the intersection of 6800 and Sunnyside Roads, working south toward Hill Street, Niagara Road and through Fox Park to the intersection of 6700 and East Oak Grove roads.
Drivers can expect localized traffic impacts once construction reaches Niagara Road. The engineering department is working with contractors on traffic control plans to limit closures and other impacts “as much as possible.”
Murphy added that detours will be implemented so drivers retain access to their homes.
With water dominating more discussions, Murphy noted that the project is separate from the growing concerns surrounding water resource availability. The transmission line addresses rising demands for water due to the rapidly increasing community growth, as well as the more “intense droughts and drier summers” that the region faces.
While these factors place more demands on the city’s water supply, Murphy said that there is nothing out of the ordinary or unexpected. The project is designed to stay ahead of growth.
“We’ve hit the point where this one is warranted. We don’t want to do projects too early,” said Murphy. “But we’re kind of at that sweet spot where now’s the right time to implement it to stay ahead of those growing demands.”
The transmission line additionally safeguards the water system to maintain supply demands and water pressure. If water supply and water pressure in the tanks drops too low during peak demands, then customers are placed at risk in the event of a fire. The new connection would keep customers protected and ensure that the two 3-million gallon tanks retain enough storage capacity to keep up with demand.
“This [project] is geared towards keeping fire hydrants protected and keeping the water distribution system water available to fight fires in the urban setting,” Murphy said. “It’s geared toward keeping houses protected and staying ahead of that. There’s no abnormal risk or anything really – this is just a long range planning to make sure that we have great fire protection.”
The city engineer explained that there is a “sweet spot” in water storage. While too little storage is a clear problem, too much storage is also an issue.
As a general rule, if a water tank isn’t needed, then it isn’t wanted, Murphy said. Water sitting stagnant in storage is at risk of turning old and stale.
Construction within Fox Park will be scheduled, in part, to avoid excess groundwater during irrigation season in the summer months. Work will resume in the fall and winter, and is expected to extend into the spring of 2023.
