Pedestrian safety and congested traffic in West Montrose dominated discussions as the City rounded out its final public forum for the West Main Revitalization project on Thursday.
The City of Montrose hosted a trio of open houses on Wednesday and Thursday to gather public input for the $3.5 million project.
While the first two meetings took place in city facilities, the Mexican-American Development Association (MADA) accommodated the Thursday night forum. Notably, the entirety of the meeting provided Spanish translation services for residents–a first for the City (the service has previously been partially used throughout meetings).
Antonio Rodríguez translated the meeting for Spanish-speaking attendees as City Engineer Scott Murphy conversed with the small group.
“Nothing’s really set in stone yet, so that’s why we’re doing the outreach. Right now we’d like to get the public’s feedback to see if there’s anything we’re missing,” Murphy said of the forums.
The project area spans West Main Street from Selig Avenue to the West Main Trailhead at the Uncompahgre River (officially designated as State Highway 90 under CDOT’s jurisdiction). The roadway serves as primary access for adjacent businesses while also providing motorist and pedestrian connection between downtown businesses.
The road is also near residential neighborhoods and the City’s Uncompahgre Riverway Trail.
The West Main project, now in the design phase, is expected to improve pedestrian safety by widening sidewalks on both the north and south sides of the street, installing bicycle facilities along one or both sides of the street, replacing aging water infrastructure and beautifying the area.
A City news release describes the area as “outdated” for both motorists and pedestrians, underscoring the need for updated and compliant ADA sidewalks.
Essential storm sewer and water infrastructure in this area is also outdated, undersized and in need of replacement.
The $3.5 million price tag includes $2.5 million in street improvements and $1 million for waterline replacements, but a $2 million CDOT grant awarded last year mitigates the City’s financial burden.
The City’s water fund will contribute $1 million toward utility replacements, which leaves the City with the remaining $500,000, according to Murphy.
“It sounds big,” Murphy said of the multimillion dollar balance. “But when it comes to construction, these things get pretty expensive. We’re thankful for that (CDOT) grant, that’s state money that will be injected into our community that will make this possible because otherwise it would be difficult for the City to afford this project.”
Residents expressed concerns over bottlenecked traffic, asking about the viability of a second lane on West Main. In response, Murphy cited traffic studies conducted in the area and said that the hardest part of the project will be keeping the intersection of Grand Avenue and Main Street working efficiently.
“There’s only two roads around the hogback in town: Chipeta at the south end and then West Main Street, so there’s a lot of traffic that comes through here,” he said.
And with more people moving to Montrose, the continued traffic growth is “inevitable.”
“We want to make sure that we have places for them to go that are safe and that we can get people around. We have to make sure that we don’t want to do anything that narrows a road or takes away lanes, and then 20 years from now, doesn’t work,” Murphy continued. “So that’s a big part of our job–to make sure that we look into the future and don’t paint ourselves into a corner.”
Visit CityofMontrose.org/WestMain to learn more about specific project elements and submit feedback.
Designs are expected to be ready by next fall.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.