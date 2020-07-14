Montrose City Manager Bill Bell was recently recognized for his work in mentorship and advocacy for women in municipal government with a Career Development Award in Memory of L.P. Cookingham from the International City Managers Association.
Bell was nominated by city staff for distinguishing himself as “a true champion of the advancement of women in local government" during his tenure at the City of Montrose. Highlights of the award nomination include the hiring and mentoring of several women in Montrose who have advanced to leadership positions, both internal and external, to the City of Montrose. One such example is Erica Madison, former city employee and current executive director at Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans.
Each year, the International City Managers Association (ICMA) presents the Award for Career Development to a local government administrator who has made a significant contribution to the career development of new talent in professional local government management.
The award commemorates former ICMA President L. P. (Perry) Cookingham, who is credited with creating the concept of local government internships.
In nominating Bell for this award, his peers wrote: “The many accolades and accomplishments the city of Montrose has seen are largely due to the exceptional leadership of Bill Bell. Bill is a consummate professional and incredibly smart. Bill hires right and is unbiased in his search for great people. He recognizes that not having women or minorities at the table actually costs an organization, as diversity brings value.”
Bell is a past president of both the Colorado City and County Managers’ Association (CCCMA) and of the Colorado Municipal League (CML) and a member of ICMA’s Governmental Affairs and Policy Committee. An active Rotarian, he regularly volunteers to be part of the Rotary Youth Exchange Program and sits on the committee that interviews outbound exchange students. Through Rotary, Bell has connected with other community leaders and provided mentorship, collaboration, and strong leadership through many challenging times in Montrose. He has been elected Rotary president-elect for 2020-2021.
“Thanks to everyone who helped to nominate me for this awesome award," Bell said. "I truly appreciate it."
