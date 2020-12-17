The city will be moving to forgive small business loans given throughout Montrose earlier this year due to the pandemic.
The City of Montrose’s Office of Business and Tourism will be reaching out to local businesses this week to inform them of new legislation that could help alleviate any financial needs stemming from COVID-19.
In a news release, the city reported: “Colorado House Bill 20B-1004 allows bars, restaurants, and mobile food vending businesses that have been impacted by public health measures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic to retain up to $2,000 of state sales tax collected from November 2020 through March 2021.”
While the new bill only applies to state taxes, the city will use the CARES Act dollars it received at the beginning of the year to forgive many small business loans granted through Montrose this year.
The city was recently notified that CARES Act funding it administers could be used to fund the loan program. As a result, the city will no longer require businesses to repay the initial loan amounts.
“Earlier during the pandemic, the City of Montrose issued 22 loans to local businesses,” Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer said.
“They were zero-percent interest loans, no payback for 12 months. To date, they total $100,400.”
The city first reached out to the state to make sure it could use the CARES Act funds for this loan forgiveness program, and the state granted permission.
Cramer said two of the loans have already been paid back by local businesses, and if the businesses choose to, they can be converted into grants, essentially reimbursing their payback.
The other loans will be forgiven entirely.
“We’re trying to help our local businesses survive and endure the pandemic,” Cramer said.
The small business loans granted throughout the year ranged from $1,400 to $5,000 and were given with the hope that the businesses would be able to stay open.
There are some requirements to receiving a conversion from loan to grant, however.
“They have to be in good standing with the federal government, because these are federal funds, but we don’t anticipate that to be a problem,” Cramer said.
“They can’t be on the debarment suspension list to not receive funds from the federal government, either.”
The program will require an application that is currently being made. Cramer said it will be available this week. “They basically have to opt into the program to receive that loan forgiveness.”
The application will need to be completed by Dec. 30 because the state requires the CARES Act dollars “to be accounted for by that time.”
“At the end of the day, it’s about helping our businesses weather this crazy storm and being able to continue serving Montrose and our community,” Cramer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.