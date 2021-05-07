Staff report
City council voted unanimously on Tuesday May 4 to approve a resolution authorizing city staff to file for a grant with the Colorado Department of Transportation, CDOT, for their Revitalizing Main Streets Program.
City Grant Coordinator Kendall Cramer said CDOT’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program was made possible through a $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March 2021 as part of Colorado’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.
This program is intended to help communities across the state implement transportation-related projects that improve safety and yield long-term benefits to Main Streets.
The program, administered by CDOT, aims to support areas in or adjacent to community-focused downtowns where people work, dine and shop.
As Colorado recovers from COVID-19 and returns to a new normal, this program provides grant funding to support local communities as they find innovative ways to reuse public spaces and help businesses reopen safely, while improving multi-modal safety and accessibility along urban arterials.
This grant program focuses on Complete Street, an approach to planning and designing roadways that are safe, convenient, and comfortable for multi-modal transportation and users of all ages and abilities.
Sidewalks, street crossings, pedestrian amenities, protected bicycle lanes, and facilities, raised medians, and signal improvements are components of this approach and are eligible for funding.
Cramer said city staff recently met with CDOT and were encouraged to think creatively and to apply for the grant.
CDOT is interested in assisting rural communities. The city has an interest in improving the infrastructure of Main Street and is currently working to develop a conceptual design for the West Main Street corridor as part of an existing US EPA Brownfields grant.
The City of Montrose seeks to apply for the “Larger Safety Infrastructure Grant” with CDOT in an amount of up to $2 million for improvements extending from the West Main Street Trailhead east to Grand Avenue, with potential pedestrian and bicycle improvements extending further east to Townsend Avenue, depending on final cost estimates.
The proposed project focuses on safety improvements for users such as pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, transit users, the elderly and people with disabilities.
Goals of the proposed project include:• Creating a road template that maximizes sidewalk width and pushes curb lines into the existing street to narrow it.
• Creating sidewalk modifications that will allow for seating areas and streetscaping.
• Creating a sidewalk expansion that will result in a road diet to narrow lanes and eliminate parallel parking where it is not necessary, in favor of sidewalks and seating areas.
• Ensuring American Disability Act-compliant sidewalks at all driveways.
• Creating a bicycle path to facilitate transportation between Townsend Avenue and the West Main Trailhead (Complete Streets).
Improvements identified in the conceptual design are based on public input provided through the Comprehensive Plan development process. Additional engagement with the public and business owners will take place as part of the Brownfields grant and in the final construction design phase if the grant is awarded.
CDOT recommends a 20-percent match. Grant applications are scored based on the proposed match amount. Therefore, city staff recommends a 20-percent match, not to exceed $400,000.
The proposed match will be shared by the city’s general, water, retail sales enhancement, and capital funds.
The total project shall not exceed $2.4 million. The grant application is due May 14, 2021.
More information on the CDOT project can be found on the city’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.