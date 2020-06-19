The City of Montrose, on behalf of the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, has been selected to receive a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to assist with the construction of a new club facility in Montrose.
Montrose City Council approved a resolution to submit the grant application in February to assist the club, which has been a vital part of the community for 20 years and has provided hundreds of children with lifelong character and career-building skills.
The new facility will be located on the southeast corner of 6700 and Niagara Road.
More than 600 children from Montrose and Olathe who attend the club are provided the opportunity to learn about careers, develop decision-making and leadership skills, create personal goals, build an awareness of how to be self-sufficient adults, strengthen social and interpersonal skills, and appreciate the value of the arts.
The club has outgrown its current facility and now has a two-year waiting list for new members. In order to accommodate growth, the club has been actively fundraising to expand its footprint and ability to serve the community for many years to come.
To date, the club has raised over $833,000 toward the new building and campus, which will include a large gym, outdoor spaces and playgrounds, modern tech lab, music room, pre-teen dedicated space, and secure entrance, among other amenities. The expansion is expected to double or triple the club’s daily attendance over time.
"The grant means everything right now,” said Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Bud Taylor. “It's the kickoff for a lot of our other grants and shows other funders that we have been vetted by the state and have a good project."
To be eligible for CDBG, an applicant’s project must meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement of having 51% low-to-moderate income beneficiaries and maintain the requirement for a period of five years after an award.
The City of Montrose regularly partners with local non-profit organizations to sponsor and administer CDBG projects that strengthen the community and serve vulnerable populations. As the fiscal sponsor, the City of Montrose commits to reviewing the grant application prior to submission, completing the environmental review, ensuring procurement aligns with CDBG requirements, submitting quarterly, annual, and final reports, and serving as a liaison to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. The city has no cash obligation to this project.
"I appreciate all that the City of Montrose has done for us for the project,” Taylor said. “The city council has recognized the importance of childcare in our community and how big of a role our club plays in meeting those needs."
The city seeks to support the capital funding needs of nonprofits in the community by facilitating their participation in grant programs. The CDBG program brings outside money into the community to serve low-to-moderate income households. If not for the CDBG program and the support of the city, these projects may be delayed or never pursued. Recent examples of city support for CDBG projects include applications on behalf of The Center for Mental Health, Maslow Academy, The PIC Place, and Sharing Ministries.
“Today is an exciting day for Montrose’s youth. They will have a beautiful new club to enjoy where lifelong memories will be created," said Grant Coordinator Kendall Cramer. "The City of Montrose is excited for our community and grateful for the leadership of the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club."
