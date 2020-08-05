Montrose City Council recently approved the submission of a grant application for the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) grant, which will help fund the beginning stages of the upcoming Block 93 Alley revitalization project.
The Block 93 Alley is located from North Townsend Avenue down to Cascade Avenue on the northern block of the 300 Block on Main Street, behind Cornerstone Lending and stretching to the previous The Vine building.
The grant will allow for the first stage of the three-part project to begin, which involves the art components of the alley project at an estimated cost of about $350,000. The city will be requesting a REDI grant in the amount of $150,000, agreeing to provide a 57 percent matching contribution.
Because the grant is given to counties with a population under 50,000 (the most recent Census results could make Montrose ineligible in the future) and the funds may be “going away” due to financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic, the process to authorize the application was much faster than usual, with the discussion taking place during the August 3 work session and the vote happening the next day at the regular meeting.
City of Montrose Grant Coordinator Kendall Cramer said that while the grant is highly competitive, he believes Montrose has a good chance of receiving it and hopes it will help kickstart the project.
“I think this is going to be a great project, creating definitely a destination where people are going to want to go and spend time downtown,” Cramer said.
The grant also requires that projects either directly or indirectly create jobs, and with four currently empty storefronts at the project location, Cramer said that it will create a destination for both locals and tourists that will help boost business on Main Street.
“It’s a fantastic cause for the community,” agreed council member Roy Anderson.
The project will also focus on improving the safety of the area, especially for area business owners and employees who have expressed that they are afraid to walk out to their cars at night and consequently close earlier than they’d like or move their vehicles during the day.
“Public safety is a really important concern with that particular area. If you’ve walked over in that area at night, the lighting in that parking lot is inadequate, the lighting in the alley is inadequate and it’s right behind some areas where people frequent in the evening and where we have some issues with intoxicated people that hang out in that alleyway,” said City Manager Bill Bell.
Community member Scott Damman also commented on the project, saying that it could be marketed as a regional draw for Montrose.
Events such as Main in Motion and Food Truck Fridays would also be able to restart as a result of the improvements, which include a parking area and electrical outlet access.
The REDI programs aims to diversify local economies, and the grant deadline is on August 11.
