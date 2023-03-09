City of Montrose creates new CMU fund with plans to sell historic city hall

City of Montrose staff and council members, with representatives of CMU, watch as Mayor Dave Frank and CMU President John Marshall sign a memorandum of understanding for the Montrose Permanent Fund on Wednesday, March 8. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

Why did Montrose Mayor Dave Frank, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) President John Marshall, as well as CMU trustees and city council members meet up Wednesday morning? 

The answer is an announcement of a new fund, an agreement for which was signed by members of the city and CMU. The Montrose Permanent Fund was approved by the Montrose City Council at its regular meeting the night before, March 7.



