City of Montrose creates new CMU fund with plans to sell historic city hall

Why did Montrose Mayor Dave Frank, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) President John Marshall, as well as CMU trustees and city council members meet up Wednesday morning?
The answer is an announcement of a new fund, an agreement for which was signed by members of the city and CMU. The Montrose Permanent Fund was approved by the Montrose City Council at its regular meeting the night before, March 7.
The purpose is to ensure funding that is dedicated to the CMU Montrose Campus and is the collaborative effort of the City of Montrose, CMU, and the CMU Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises and receives money to push growth for the university with things such as scholarships for students.
“Today we stand at the precipice of yet another significant step in these partnerships,” said Marshall Wednesday.
Along with this agreement comes a committee consisting of the mayor, the city manager, the president of CMU, the director of CMU’s Montrose campus, the CEO of the CMU Foundation, the superintendent of MCSD, and a seventh member from the Montrose community selected by the committee.
The committee will meet annually to discuss where the money within this fund should be used — and there are big plans already in the works.
The plan is that for the next three years available resources from the fund will be used to boost the Montrose campus’ Hospitality Management field.
The Montrose Permanent Fund is in the starting amount of $2 million, which will be collected over the next few years from the city and CMU.
The schedule for this has CMU giving the fund $100,000 every year for the next five years for a total of half a million dollars. This year the city will put $400,000 in, followed by a quarter of a million dollars in 2024, and another quarter of a million each for 2025 and 2026. To reach $2 million, the city will put in $200,000 in 2027 and $150,000 in 2028.
The money the city puts in will come from the sale of the historic City Hall to a developer in order to turn the building at 433 S. First Street into a hotel and/or restaurant.
According to what was said at the city council's meeting, the buyer is also the owner of the soon-to-open Rathbone, a boutique hotel just a stone's throw from the historic city building. The closing date could be as soon as May, according to a city news release.
City Manager Bill Bell said appraisal for the city building is at about $1.55 million in the current market. He also said it would have cost the city up to $8 million to renovate the building for its own uses.
The city and state historic designations for the city hall would remain after this sale.
Similar to Hotel Maverick on CMU’s main campus, this new hotel and restaurant would provide a training program for Montrose’s culinary and hospitality management students; there will be five dorms upstairs for students.
When asked how finances for the fund would work if this sale and hotel/restaurant did not go through, Frank explained that the city and CMU’s lawyers looked at it carefully, as well as the developer's lawyers, to ensure that the program goes forward.
There is a reverter clause in the contract stating that if the program disintegrated everything comes back to the city.
City council has to pass an ordinance authorizing the sale of the property. The ordinance cleared the first bar when it passed on first reading Tuesday, with Councilor Ed Ulibarri opposed, and with representatives of the Fore-Kin Trails Genealogy Center and county historic museum also speaking out against it. Others, including those affiliated with CMU, came out strongly in favor.
The ordinance must clear second reading at council's next regular meeting in order for the sale to go forward.
Ulibarri in his opposition said he did not feel the selling of City Hall and the proposed use of its proceeds were practical for Montrose.
“If we’re gonna take and sell city property we need to pay off/reduce our debt,” said Ulibarri.
The Montrose Permanent Fund and first reading for the ordinance concerning the sale of the city hall were approved by majority of the council on Tuesday.
“This partnership is extremely important to the City of Montrose because it establishes the Montrose Permanent Fund that’s gonna aid the educational programs in Montrose for decades to come,” Frank told the Daily Press.
This fund allows private donors to aid specifically Montrose’s CMU campus, and the CMU Foundation is able to issue tax credits for donations from future donors.
The City of Montrose and CMU have collaborated on other projects recently, including the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy here, which is currently accepting applications for this summer’s semester.