To continue adding to the availability of downtown revitalization programs, the City of Montrose and the Montrose Development and Revitalization Team (DART) are proposing a Façade Grant Program, which would provide matching funds for businesses looking to make permanent improvements to the exterior façades of their property. If approved, the program would be implemented at the start of next year.
“We’re looking at putting together a program that would allow us to provide some matching dollars to business owners or property owners who would like to improve the external look and feel of their buildings,” said Montrose Director of Business Innovation and Tourism Chelsea Rosty.
“These improvements are meant to be permanent and lasting in nature, they’re not the kind of improvements that could get up and walk away.”
Grant-eligible improvements including “adding new awnings, lights, non-commercial murals, or other exterior amenities, uncovering or rehabilitating the historic exterior of an existing building, eliminating blighted conditions like dark alleys, broken fixtures or inaccessible entryways, removing non-historic features, adding window/display areas, restoring brickwork, wood, masonry, stucco, or siding, replacing, repairing, or adding architectural details like cornices or transoms, repairing or replacing windows and doors, pointing of brick and mortar joint repair and entryway renovation.”
The grant program will not cover non-permanent fixtures such as flower planters or furniture, anything not seen from the public right of way (unless it is a structural element necessary for façade improvement), or anything deemed to be inconsistent with city codes or zoning and commercial signs. The program is also intended for improvements to existing buildings, so property owners looking to construct an entirely new structure will not be eligible.
Councilor Roy Anderson raised a question about the permanence of awnings, as he felt they could be easily removed and may be considered a temporary fixture. Rosty said that awnings are covered in the grant program due to their historic value.
“I think a lot of façade programs throughout the nation permit awnings because they’re a historic feature of a building, and they’re a lot of times custom to the building,” Rosty said. “So they could probably walk away with the building owner, but I think it would be of little use. ... A lot of historic buildings have that as a piece of the façade, or it would be a restoration of how the façade was originally built.”
All nongovernmental commercial property owners will be eligible for the grants, which will be disbursed based on proposed “improvements that eliminate blight and make the greatest visual impact on the surrounding environment, particularly those that have a prime location, historical or community/social value, as determined by DART.”
Historic buildings will be prioritized in the program, including projects that are meant to either restore historic features or remove other features to reveal historic features, such as bricks beneath a layer of wall.
The program hopes to emphasize historic themes: “ ... the City of Montrose Comprehensive Plan strongly emphasizes the unique and historic nature of many parts of the community. Therefore, any renovation of a non-historic building should attempt to complement that theme.”
The minimum award will be $2,000 and a maximum of $12,500 per parcel, or $25,000 per project that encompasses more than one parcel per five-year cycle, and requires a $1:$1 match by the applicant. Properties designated by the City of Montrose Historic Register are eligible for a $0.25:$1 match, but must have the proposed alterations approved by the Historic Preservation Commission.
Funds for 2021 will come out of leftover DDA operations funds and amount to $50,000, and starting in 2022, the city will budget $10,000 out of RSE and $40,000 out of the General Fund each year.
If a business is awarded the grant, work on the renovations must be started within three months of approval and be completed within a year.
