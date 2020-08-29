Montrose City Council recently met with the Montrose Planning Commission to discuss the comprehensive plan goals and objectives, based on public input throughout the year as well as input from the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.
According to the draft version of the goals and objectives, the mission statement is that “Montrose will strive to be a healthy, safe, and thriving community that embraces diversity and the environment. We will come together to grow responsibly to create opportunities for all.”
The document provided at the meeting lists general goals and ideas for the Envision 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which will be drafted later this year. Goals are nested under a number of “guiding principles” that focus on various aspects of housing, economy and community culture.
The primary guiding principle centers around housing and neighborhoods, including the expansion of housing in Montrose to allow for more student housing, senior living communities, downtown living opportunities and availability of affordable housing.
Greg Easton, a member of the planning commission, brought up the first concern about the housing principle, saying that he wanted to know how certain communities, namely RV parks, would be changed to fall under the principle’s definitions.
“My concern with those is: do they represent safe, stable, well-maintained and livable neighborhoods and is that something we could address in the comprehensive plan?” Easton said.
Senior planner Amy Sharp explained that the purpose of the comprehensive plan this year was more to create general goals rather than single out particular neighborhoods. Because not all neighborhoods are owned by the city, it has little power to make direct changes to specific areas.
“I think in a lot of ways, this updated comprehensive plan, as compared to the previous one, I think it’s more about what we want to accomplish instead of how we want to accomplish it, and I think that’s really important,” said Mayor Barbara Bynum. “In the past we might have included a specific neighborhood or park, but I think this year we’ve tried to get away from that and talk more about what we wanted to see happen and not exactly how to make it happen.”
Another primary topic of discussion was the definition of “affordable housing” and how the meaning of it was different for various members of the community.
“A lot of times when we talked about affordable housing, we’ve come back around and get caught up in: affordable to who? Does that mean one thing to you and a different thing to me?” Bynum said. “We’d talk about instead using words like ‘a variety of options in housing.’ ... I just wonder if in the penning, we shouldn’t use ‘affordable housing.’ Some people think that means something very specific.”
Multiple members of city council and the Planning Commission agreed that using less specific terms in the plan would be beneficial, as affordability is a spectrum and the plan should encompass multiple options.
“In a lot of the state and federal level programs, the phrase ‘affordable housing’ means something very specific, and one of the conversations we were having was the term ‘market rate housing’ or ‘workforce housing,’ and getting away from specific terms like that might be beneficial,” said council member Dave Frank.
The definition had also been a topic of discussion during public input meetings throughout the process. “Affordable housing” was ultimately said to be defined in a way that includes multiple options.
“We’ve been hearing this question come up a lot lately. When we started these meetings with the public, we knew that was something we had to explain and define because people think of affordable housing as so many different things,” said Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler.
“The way we used it throughout the process was: affordable housing is housing when you don’t spend more than 30% of your income on the rent and the utilities combined. So what’s affordable for me might be different than what’s affordable for a friend of mine, based on our incomes and things like that.”
The meeting discussed the objectives of the comprehensive plan, but nothing has been confirmed and the draft version of the plan itself will not be available until later this year. The first comprehensive plan was developed in 1961, with plans following in 1978, 1998 and in 2008, and are meant to look 20 years into the future while making a plan for the next 10 years.
More information and updates on the Envision 2040 Comprehensive Plan can be found here.
