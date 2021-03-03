City of Montrose facilitating All Points Transit move to boost public transportation for decades to come

With the city’s support, All Points Transit will begin building a new facility at North Park Avenue/Ninth Street, near the San Juan Bypass.
All Points is rapidly outgrowing its current terminus at South Second Street, which will also be displaced by the new public safety complex that is slated to break ground next month. All Points will transition to the North Park location where the former Powderhorn Industries building now sits.
“The city views transit as a community asset,” City of Montrose Engineer Scott Murphy said. “With transit, generally across the board, fares don’t pay for transit (infrastructure). They get a lot of funding from state sources. As a city, it’s important for our community to have access to those things and we recognize that.”
Accordingly, the city will either lease or sell the North Park property for use as a transit hub that could also serve as a stop for the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang rider service. The route runs from Grand Junction to Durango and CDOT is planning to add a Gunnison route. A Montrose stop would be a boon for many in the region along such a route.
Murphy said Bustang is a big regional push and if the Gunnison route comes to fruition, CDOT and All Points could jointly operate the transit facility, although All Points would be the primary operator.
All Points is out of room at its present site, he said.
“It quickly outgrew the space as transit needs continue to grow. CDOT has been working on expanding statewide transit locations and needs places to land,” Murphy said.
“ … This is the type of project they look for.”
City Manager Bill Bell told the Montrose Daily Press last November that the city obtained the Powderhorn property and building and had discussed with All Points Transit a master plan that would expand its terminal facility. (See MDP’s Nov. 3, 2020 edition.) Because the public safety complex was displacing the current terminal, the city was willing to provide the Powderhorn property and help APT with grant-writing. The city will indeed assist with grant-writing, as well as in providing technical expertise on project design, Murphy said.
The city got a good price on the Powderhorn property, he said, but initially, did not know the condition of the building and whether it could be retrofitted or would need to be demolished.
The city has since determined the building will need torn down because it is structurally unsound.
Renovations would have been expensive and only a stop-gap measure that would have created a terminal building with a lifespan of about five years, Murphy said. A new facility could be built to last at least 50, he said. It happened to work out well that CDOT seems supportive of transit initiatives and that All Points was preparing to expand, Murphy also said.
“This facility will serve as a safe and convenient place for passengers to make connections between services and travel throughout the region,” All Points Executive Director Sarah Curtis said, in a news release provided by the city.
“The administrative facility will allow All Points Transit to continue to improve our call center, ticketing, information sharing, and trip planning services, helping residents and visitors alike to navigate all of the available transportation services in our region.”
All Points began in 1989 as a service to transport older and disabled residents to medical appointments and to provide meal deliveries and similar services, according to city-provided background information.
It has since developed more transportation services throughout the region, extending from Montrose to Olathe and into Delta County, as well as offering services on the West End of Montrose County.
All Points further added a fixed bus route that launched in 2010. It maintains its door-to-door Dial A Ride service, which is available on a pre-scheduled basis.
“All Points Transit provides a critical community service to Montrose and our neighboring cities throughout the region,” Bell said, in the news release.
“It’s imperative we work with them, along with CDOT, to develop a new transit center to ensure All Points has the foundation to continue to provide this service for the next 50 years.”
The project is expected to take about three years to fully complete. Groundbreaking for the new police facility, meanwhile, is slated for April 5 and soon, the construction site will be fenced off.
All Points is for now using the parking lot directly across South Second Street from the terminal building and has relocated its office to Merchant Drive temporarily, Public Works Director Jim Scheid said. According to Scheid, APT’s bus routes remain the same.
The city is now in the process of issuing a request for proposals on abatement and demolition of the Powderhorn building, he also said.
The location near the bypass provides relatively easy access for a terminal. The area is also “ripe” for a traffic signal, although that’s not being rushed, Murphy said.
He said the North Park area was also on the radar for other improvements and having the transit center there should propel those forward.
