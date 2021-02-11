City of Montrose launches online tool to improve access to financial, demographic information

Residents of the Montrose community can take a streamlined look into the City of Montrose’s finances following the launch of an online tool, completed by the finance department, to further expand transparency and accountability of city government, according to a news release from the city.
The module, which launched Feb. 4 and can be accessed at cityofmontrose.org/transparency or https://tinyurl.com/citymodule, is “designed to provide detailed and current information in a form that is readily accessible and understandable to residents with a variety of interests,” the city wrote.
Through the module, the public can review a variety of areas, including demographics, revenues and expenses and an open checkbook, which details every financial transaction made by the city, and allows users to search by date, specific vendor and expenditure type.
“The whole point is that people can have access to those public records from the comfort of their homes, phones, tablets, desktops,” William Woody, public information officer for the City of Montrose, told the Montrose Daily Press. “It’s another piece of public transparency that's online now, and we’re really happy that people have this online option.”
Within each area, users can review and use a search tool to find specific information, including breakdowns of budgeted revenue, like the general fund, capital funds, special revenue funds and more. (The information is also displayed in a pie, bar and mountain chart.)
The public is also able to download electronic copies of the data and spreadsheets, which can then be shared on social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter).
Users can review revenues and expenditures dating back to 2017, though checkbook data is currently limited from January 2020 and to-date, but the city plans to add more checkbook information from previous years as resources allow, according to its news release.
The “Join the Conversation” tool is featured on each page to encourage feedback from the public (good and bad) regarding the information and potential technical difficulties, in which the city can refine the platform, the information or consider technical improvements.
By launching in February, it allows the public additional time to be a part of the budget process, which has already started, and also offer feedback on the 2022 budget.
“We encourage the public to send what issues they are having so we can make the tool better,” Woody said. “It won't be better without public input.”
Efforts to provide the tool on the city’s website were discussed, but would have required building new technology (the site was launched 10 years ago). Financial public record was available on the site, but limited on what could be immediately searched, a part of the city’s internal process in its desire to improve the system compared to the new module.
“We've had the public ask for a better process, and this was kind of a solution that we determined was going to be useful for the public,” Woody said.
The module also offers the opportunity for transparency between community members. Due to the availability and easy accessible search functions, individuals can circle back and provide an immediate answer if questions arise regarding a certain piece of information, Woody added.
The city had planned to complete the process and have the module up and running last year, Woody said, but dealing with effects from the COVID-19 pandemic took priority. The city viewed the module as an essential project, and did some internal beta testing to make sure the database was secure, easily accessible and could withstand substantial traffic volumes.
Also, the database is secure and does not store any financial accounts, Woody said.
According to City of Montrose Finance Director Shani Wittenberg, the cost to join the module was $9,000 for the first year, and after that, the yearly fee is $7,500.
The platform has demographic and financial information for both Delta and Olathe, though the pages have not been claimed and the financial data is limited through 2016 from the Colorado Department of Revenue, with demographic data from the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau.
