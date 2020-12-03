The City of Montrose provided a business update on Wednesday, and businesses experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic have options available to weather the storm.
The presentation, led by Bonnie Watson, capital and transactions adviser for the Telluride Foundation (TF), presented nonprofits and for-profit organizations with a series of loan options, alongside the Montrose County COVID-19 relief grant, a fund awarding up to $20,000 to businesses that can prove hardship due to the pandemic (this applies to 2020 gross income falling significantly lower than 2019 returns).
The Business Loan Fund ($5,000 — $250,000) from Region 10 provides a source for small businesses to focus on retaining jobs while benefiting the regional economy. Other resources included intend to help organizations consolidate debt or funnel funds into working capital.
Additionally, there’s a chance for local businesses to ramp up their virtual sales.
As online becomes more prominent for businesses during the pandemic (and the holiday shopping season), the Telluride Foundation launched the Tech Innovation Awards on Tuesday, aimed to help small businesses in Montrose, Ouray, San Juan and San Miguel counties create or improve their online presence.
“We’re targeting businesses that have a poor or don’t have a digital or online presence at all,” Watson said.
According to a small business impact survey conducted by the TF that received 200 responses, 75% said they did not have any sort of digital presence (website, social media).
“That’s a huge problem when we’re becoming even more virtually reliant in our world right now, especially in a pandemic world,” Watson added.
Businesses must apply to receive $2,000 in awards, used to advance their virtual platform.
Grants have dominated recent requests from local businesses as tackling debt during the pandemic has become unpredictable. In fact, the uncertainty forced businesses in Montrose and surrounding counties to begin requesting grants, Region 10 Executive Director Michelle Haynes told Montrose County commissioners in September, considering “businesses had taken on all the debt they can handle.”
It’s why, Watson says, education is key in determining if a loan is the right step for businesses to take during a time where profits are, potentially, cut in half.
“Debt is not something that businesses want right now, and for understandable reasons,” Watson said. “Businesses are trying to lower overhead, not increase their overhead with a debt payment.
“But I’ve had a lot of conversations with small businesses and I’ve referred a lot of small businesses, whether it’s myself or somebody else, to just take a look at the finances and say, ‘is debt a tool that we can really leverage in our business or is it going to hurt our business?.’”
While a deep dive into the finances for a business — discussing debt leverage, selective costs — will help determine future steps, Watson acknowledged the loan process today is much more meticulous.
“I’m very cautious to give businesses debt today,” Watson said, “and I think you’ll find that with a lot of loan funds. They’re very, very cautious in their underwriting, very cautious to make sure that the business and the industry is as resistant as it can be to the pandemic. There’s a lot of factors that go into that and it just oftentimes takes a conversation and sitting down with somebody.”
The loans offered in the region offer flexibility regarding repayment plans. The Telluride Regional Loan Fund — Emergency Fund ($5,000 — $10,000) has a seven-year amortization (payment period) at 3% with an 180-day payment deferral, offering flexibility to applicants, while the Telluride Regional Loan Fund ($25,000 — $100,000, and intended for businesses unable to secure commercial financing) also offers a flexible payment period.
It’s different from the 100% loan forgiveness the Small Business Administration promised (as long as loan terms were met) through its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), but offers additional support to businesses in need.
Meanwhile, several news outlets have reported that loan forgiveness regarding PPP loans has been unclear, though much of it has been attributed to the process between the loan recipient and lenders (banks) and the high amount of information needed for submission.
Forgiveness regarding the PPP loans began in early October, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The report also stated the Small Business Administration (SBA), at that point, received more than 96,000 applications from businesses seeking to begin the forgiveness process, though none were approved at the time of the report.
The Small Business Administration’s latest report for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) showed the majority of Montrose businesses were approved for loans under $150,000.
Of the 817 PPP loans (727 in Montrose alone) approved in Montrose County, 732 loans were under $150,000, according to data from the SBA. Restaurants, offices and personal services ranked high as types of businesses that were approved for loans under $150,000, though there were some that received loans above $150,000, statewide and in Montrose.
Information regarding which loans were forgiven after being accepted has not been shared by the SBA.
Many Montrose businesses that were approved for loans of $150,000 or more involved contractor, manufacturer and construction businesses. The Montrose Daily Press was approved for a loan.
