City crews have graded an existing road to provide an alternate access route to the Animal Shelter, Brown Center, and Wastewater Treatment Facility during the culvert replacement project. That temporary entrance, known as Lost Dog Road, can be accessed approximately 0.2-miles north of the Animal Shelter entrance off U.S. Highway 50.

The road to the city’s Animal Shelter will be closed from Feb. 1 and expected to reopen Feb. 19, according to a release from the city.

There will be an alternate access route temporarily, called Lost Dog Road, and it is accessible approximately .2 miles north of the Animal Shelter entrance off U.S. Highway 50.

City crews are preparing to replace a large culvert underneath the regular entrance to the shelter, which is also the main access to the Brown Center and the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The city had already replaced a portion of an existing ditch crossing culvert that failed, according to the city. The work will also stabilize the ditch bank and replace the portion of the road crossing the ditch.

