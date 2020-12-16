The city has made the decision to move away from its green waste disposal program, effective Jan. 1.
The processing of green waste, such as lawn clippings, garden plants, weeds, leaves, hedge/tree trimmings, and tree branches, has proven to be a problem for the city.
“People would bring things to the collection site that was not green waste material, nor anything we would take,” City Communications Manager William Woody said.
“So they would bring in contaminated loads of materials. The time and the manpower it takes to sort through that stuff is too much.”
Woody said that sometimes customers would bring materials contaminated with something that couldn’t be processed, so the city had to transport those materials to the dump.
The cost of these transports added up.
Examples of contaminants are building materials, such as roof shingles.
“It really was meant as a way to collect lawn clippings or tree branches if we wanted to grind them up and make mulch for the parks,” Woody said.
Most of the green waste dropped off at the designated sites was used around town for a variety of reasons. The waste could be used to make compost for projects, for plants, or even for mulch from tree branches for places like dog parks.
“The city created the green waste program about six to seven years ago, so it isn’t a long program; it’s relatively new,” he said.
“We created it to see how people would use it, and it’s grown every year, so that much is certain.”
In fact, the program itself has been a popular one, with more people dropping off green waste each year.
However, with the rising popularity of the program, more people also drop off contaminated materials.
Woody explained that between the cost of sorting through the materials and the equipment usage, as well as the trips to the landfill, the project lost composting value.
“When informing council of the decision, our public works manager basically said the costs associated with the contamination and the abuse when people would bring stuff that we couldn’t use or take, just junk if you will — the costs grew so much that the program itself was unsustainable,” Woody said.
While the city is buying the former Powderhorn Industries building next door to the collection site and will lease it to the All Points Transit public transportation for a terminal, the green waste site’s removal has less to do with the site move and more to do with the costs to the city.
Woody said that the site has always moved around based on the convenience of the workers and the materials. At one point, it was on the Public Works property.
“People would drive through the gates and drop their stuff off there,” Woody said.
“It was moved there at the time because it was thought it would be convenient for people to go on-site.”
While the discontinuation of the service may be of inconvenience to people, there are alternatives.
Residents can dispose of green waste at Waste Management, located at 67999 Landfill Road, or participate in the City of Montrose’s annual leaf collection and spring cleanup events.
In addition, City of Montrose utility customers may contact Public Works at 970-240-1480 to schedule special pickups for a fee.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.