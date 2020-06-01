The City of Montrose is trying to help restaurants clear the liquor license obstacles they are hitting as they try to open for outdoor seating. Among other assistance options, the city is willing to assist with the application costs, City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo said, during Wednesday’s Montrose Business Update meeting.
Because many businesses’ liquor licenses only extend to their buildings, they would not be able to serve liquor in any outdoor seating areas.
However, the state of Colorado has expedited the process for expanding a liquor license premise to include any outdoor seating areas. The COVID-19 temporary modification process only applies to on-premises licensees: retail liquor stores (even if they have tasting permits), bars and taverns are currently excluded.
Restaurants and other eligible businesses can now apply for the modification online.
“At first glance the form looks a little long, it’s five pages,” DelPiccolo said. “The sections that need to be completed are very short. You can complete the form probably faster than you can collect the supporting documents.”
The documents that need to be submitted with the application are a current premise map, a map showing the modified premise, a document showing possession of the added area or permission to use it and a control plan (which includes ingress and egress of the added area, hours of service, how the premise will be controlled and how sales to minors and overservice will be prevented).
“If you’re worried that your plan is a little unusual — maybe you have to cross a parking lot to get to your outdoor seating area — the [Liquor Enforcement Division] is saying submit the application,” DelPiccolo said. “You may have to make some modifications to your plan but they are considering creative alternatives, and willing to work with the applicant.”
Letters with permission for use of an area do not need to be leases, deeds or easements, but do need to be formal letterheads. Restaurants close to each other cannot share outdoor seating areas, and each perimeter must be distinct. A physical barrier is also required for the area that makes it obvious when a patron is leaving the area where alcohol is permitted. The only required signs should be placed at those perimeters stating, “no alcohol beyond this point.”
There is also a $150 application fee for the liquor license modification, but DelPiccolo said that for licensees located within the city of Montrose, the city is willing to cover the cost.
The city clerk’s office will also provide assistance with the application itself, including providing current premises maps, providing a fillable application form, providing a general control plan template, providing warning signs (which are not required, but can be part of the control plan) and helping with filing the application with the state.
Both state and local approval are required for the modifications, but DelPiccolo said that both are working on expediting the process as much as possible.
“At the local level, we can make this happen pretty quickly. It does not need city council approval,” DelPiccolo said. “The limiting factor is how long it takes the state to approve it.”
On the state level, the Liquor Enforcement Division is aiming to have applications assigned to a licensing agent within 60 minutes.
“It all depends on how many applications they are dealing with, but their goal is to get these processed as quickly as possible,” DelPiccolo said.
The current term for the permit is 120 days. Businesses also have the option of a permanent modification of premises or regular modification process (in which the business states when the modification starts and ends), or a sidewalk service area permit.
Businesses looking for assistance or more information can reach out to the city clerk’s office at cityclerk@cityofmontrose.org or by calling 970-240-1422. The Liquor Enforcement Division can be reached at (303) 205-2300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.