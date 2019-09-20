The City of Montrose is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Youth Council term. The deadline for applications is at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
The Montrose City Council will conduct an interview for potential members during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The council will then appoint members at their Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting.
The youth council is composed of 11 high school students between the ages of 14 and 18 who represent a cross-section of youth attending school and/or residing within the city’s boundaries.
To be concerned for a position, members must have and maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or greater.
The Montrose Youth Council was established by the Montrose City Council to encourage greater youth participation in the city’s government. It is charged with actively advising the city council with recommendations on issues concerning youth and assisting city staff in considering youth perspectives in its planning efforts.
It also provides youth with opportunities to give back to their community in the form of community service projects.
Members serve one-year terms and may reapply until they graduate from high school. Scholarships of $250 per year served are available to those who meet minimum requirements.
The Youth Council Manual and application is now available for download at cityofmontrose.org/YouthCouncil or at City Hall, 433 S. 1st Street.
For more information, contact youth council coordinator Mikayla Unruhat 970-240-1421.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.