The process to sell the historic city hall, located at 433 S. First St., started in early March when the city worked with Colorado Mesa University to create the Montrose Permanent Fund. With the city planning on starting their portion of this fund with proceeds from the sale of the historic city hall, the Montrose City Council this week authorized a loan of $1.25 million to Rathbone PropCo.
Rathbone is also the developer of The Rathbone Hotel in the former Knights of Pythias building, which plays a part in future plans for the historic city hall.
The Montrose Permanent Fund is a collaboration between CMU, the non-profit organization CMU Foundation and the City of Montrose to ensure funding for future CMU-Montrose students. The fund will collect $2 million over the next few years from both founding entities.
“This partnership is extremely important to the City of Montrose because it establishes the Montrose Permanent Fund that’s gonna aid the educational programs in Montrose for decades to come,” former mayor Dave Frank said March 8, the day the city officially signed the fund.
The city will put in $1.5 million over the next five years, with CMU contributing the last $500,000.
In order for the city to provide this money, the city council authorized selling the historic city hall in late March. City operations have just recently moved into the new city hall, which was once the Wells Fargo building, at 400 E. Main St.
The historic city hall is appraised at and sold for $1.55 million dollars. Rathbone has already placed $50,000 in escrow and will pay the city $250,000 more at closing.
The remaining amount is what the city council agreed to loan to Rathbone at their May 2 regular meeting. Material from the meeting’s packet states that since the city is the loan originator it will have more control over the historic city hall should Rathbone not be able to fulfill the loan obligations.
With this ordinance, the city council is also approving the allocation of $400,000 to start the Montrose Permanent Fund.
“The monies that are allocated to the Montrose Permanent Fund through CMU Foundation is contingent upon the sale of (the historic) city hall,” said assistant city attorney Chris Dowsey at the May 2 council meeting.
Future plans for the historic city hall support a training program for CMU Montrose culinary and hospitality management students by turning the building into a new hotel/restaurant. Plans also include five dorms located upstairs.
CMU’s main campus in Grand Junction has created a similar program with the construction of Hotel Maverick.
After the official signing of the fund, Frank told the Daily Press that attorneys with the city, CMU and the developer have looked at the contract carefully to ensure that this program goes forward, including a reversion clause stating that should the program fall apart everything would return to the city.
Councilor Ed Ulibarri is the only city council member to oppose the sale of the historic city hall. During early conversations of these plans, Ulibarri shared his thoughts.
“If we’re gonna take and sell city property we need to pay off/reduce our debt,” remarked Ulibarri at a March 7 city council meeting, sharing that he did not feel these plans were practical for Montrose currently.
The councilor has since opposed every ordinance concerning this sale.
Before the city could authorize this loan, the city council approved a substitution for the historic building as collateral in a lease agreement from 2017.
The money from this lease agreement — totaling $10 million — was used for deferred maintenance and infrastructure.
The city substituted the historic city hall with the Montrose Animal Shelter and The Brown Center, which now houses migrant workers who farmers hire under a visa program in the summer and serves as the Lighthouse emergency shelter in the winter.
This substitution was approved by the city council 4-1 (Ulibarri opposed) in mid-April.
The purposes of these two substituted parcels do not change now that they are collateral for the 2017 lease agreement. The historic city hall also does not lose its city and state historic designations now that it is being sold.
Clay Bales, owner and co-developer of The Rathbone Hotel, told the Daily Press that they plan to close on the building in late summer.
