City opens expanded trail system after two years of work

After more than two years in the works, the new Connect Initiative Recreation Trail is complete and open to the public, the City of Montrose announced last week.
“This has been a fantastic project for the community,” Mayor Dave Bowman said Friday.
This project entails a total of 2.25 miles of new trails, with underpasses, on both ends of town to connect more of the public with parks and recreational opportunities. People will be able to bike or walk from near the Colorado Outdoors Project on the north end of town to the Montrose Community Recreation Center on the south end, without worrying about crossing congested South Townsend Avenue or Main Street.
There are, however, two street crossings: one at the Ogden/Woodgate roundabout and the other on Rio Grande Avenue.
“It’s going to be great for the kids because they can ride their bikes around town more easily,” Bowman said adding they also won’t have to fret about having to cross over U.S. 550 and 90.
“This is just a tremendous asset to our community.”
The mayor added the trail couldn’t be in a better location, because it’s next to the Uncompahgre River.
“It’s really a nice place to take a walk and enjoy the outdoors and amenities that Montrose has to offer,” said Bowman.
A good portion of the funding comes from Great Outdoors Colorado, which approved the city’s and Montrose Recreation District’s $2 million grant application in 2017. It’s the biggest GOCO grant ever awarded to Montrose.
“GOCO’s Connect Initiative grant program has allowed us to do exactly that,” City Engineer Scott Murphy said in a press release. “With the completion of this project, we have made great strides in safely connecting our population centers to the heart of our park system and Community Recreation Center.”
The price tag was about $3 million. But because most of the money came from GOCO, and with more than half a million coming through community partnerships and donations, the city paid around $350,00 for the expansion.
Contributions came through the MRD, Montrose County, Montrose Urban Renewal Authority, Valley Food Partnership, Colorado Health Foundation, Montrose Community Foundation, Montrose Recreation Foundation, Black Hills Energy and the Gates Family Foundation.
Although the trail is open, there is still some fine-tuning that will happen in the spring.
More work will be done to position a final decorative concrete face at the West Main underpass as well as put an anti-graffiti coating on both underpasses. This coating will cover up existing graffiti and allow for easy removal of any future tagging.
Additional cleanup and landscaping work will also be taking place alongside the trail over the next few months.
After that closure, a grand opening celebration will be held which includes a fun-run and free admission to the MCRC along with a barbecue, games and prize giveaways for participants.
An event date has yet to be set.
“I’m really looking forward to the grand opening,” Bowman said. “... It’s going to be a great thing for our community.”
