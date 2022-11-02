City Council is opting out of the state’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. The city’s family leave policy is slightly better than the state insurance program, Assistant City Attorney Chris Rousey told city council members on Tuesday.
“Any benefits that employees do get from this (if the local government does opt out), they are still able to get on their own,” said Rousey. “The local government doesn’t have to pay in and the employees still get all the benefits if they do choose to opt in.”
The purpose of FAMLI is to ensure that workers in Colorado can take time off for certain life events without losing any income and retaining job security in their company.
There is only one benefit that an employee would not receive once the City opts out (six-month job security when taking covered leave). However, the City is making this change to its Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) policy, according to staff reports.
The most significant difference between the state and city program boils down the amount employees receive when taking time off. While taking time off with FAMLI, they would only receive between 50%-90% of their salary. Under the city’s policy, employees covered by the family leave program would be paid their entire salary.
The FAMLI program allows employers and employees each to pay 0.9% (50% paid by each party) of the employees’ salary to the state to fund the program. The percentage may change in 2025, capped at 1.2% of the employees’ salary.
Voters passed the state act in 2020, but dozens of local governments across Colorado have been opting out of the program. Cities like Denver and Colorado Springs are choosing to remain with their own family leave programs, reporting that their local FAML’s are better than the state’s.
The FAMLI program is not yet online and employers are not required to provide paid benefits under the program until Jan. 1, 2024, but FAMLI’s first phase launches on Jan. 1, 2023 (employers will begin payroll deductions for FAMLI premiums).
Under the city’s program, employees can take up to 12 weeks of leave each year after first using all accrued sick and vacation leave.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone