City Council is opting out of the state’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. The city’s family leave policy is slightly better than the state insurance program, Assistant City Attorney Chris Rousey told city council members on Tuesday.

“Any benefits that employees do get from this (if the local government does opt out), they are still able to get on their own,” said Rousey. “The local government doesn’t have to pay in and the employees still get all the benefits if they do choose to opt in.”



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?