The city wrapped up budgetary discussions for the season after passing a successful 2020 financial audit and approving the 2021 supplemental budget, marking the 2022 budget officially ready for implementation at the start of the new year.
Shani Wittenberg, the city’s finance director, offered a final review of the supplemental budget for the 2021 fiscal year. The supplemental ordinance passed Tuesday evening, covering expenditures made from Jan. 1, 2021 and anticipated through Dec. 31 of this year. Items included in the ordinance were not outlined in the original budget for the year and were funded by the general fund.
Projects such as asbestos abatement in mobile home parks, La Raza Park upgrades, sidewalk improvements and providing assistance in funding the Uncompahgre Valley Association’s childcare needs assessment survey were included in the unplanned expenses.
The annual budget audit looked somewhat different this year – because the city exceeded $750,000 in federal funds spending, it was required to undergo what is known as a Yellow Book audit. The pandemic is a large contributor to the specialized audit, said Kelly Watson.
Watson is one of the partners at Watson Coon Ryan LLC, an accounting company out of Denver hired by the city earlier this year. The accountant passed the City of Montrose with an “unmodified audit opinion,” clearing the previous budget as “clean.”
“We didn’t see anything concerning and we were able to say that we believe these statements to be materially accurate,” said Watson of the audit.
The audit found three issues in the city’s expenditures, but Watson noted that the discrepancies made throughout the year have become a universal issue, largely due to the effects of COVID.
“With the COVID-related funding, there were a lot of changes that came out late,” Watson said of the evolving COVID-relief fund guidelines. “The guidance for how you could spend the money and how to report the money changed all throughout the year, so while the money came out early in the year, they kept refining what it could be spent on, and that caused a lot of issues.”
Funds allocated toward expanding daycare facilities were initially considered an appropriate use of coronavirus relief funding under the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), according to the city’s response in the audit report.
At the time, the city council had voted in favor of funding the initiative, intending to provide relief for working families impacted by school closures. City council members and staff believed the expense to be in compliance with funding guidelines.
The second item flagged in the report was a discrepancy in adjustments required under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These discrepancies included proper recording of pension-related activity at the government-wide level and proper recording of capital assets in governmental activities. Both findings were corrected by city management, according to the report.
Finally, the audit found an expense reimbursement using coronavirus relief funding that was mistakenly included in a reimbursement request form twice. The report states that the duplication of the expenditure request indicates a lack of appropriate monitoring prior to submission.
City management immediately corrected the error, attributing the mistake to the “quick turn around of spending dollars.” Having multiple departments involved caused a receipt to be included from two different sources, causing a duplicate report. Management said they would assign one person in the future to review any requests for reimbursement in order to prevent a repeat discrepancy.
Despite the findings, Watson reiterated that the City of Montrose ended 2020 better than many other municipalities, chalking up the discrepancies to challenges presented by the pandemic.
“We have seen a lot of governments that struggled a lot more during COVID – you all did a great job,” said Watson. “We didn’t see anything concerning.”
To read the audit text in its entirety, visit https://bit.ly/2020auditMontrose
For more information on the supplemental budget for 2020, visit https://bit.ly/2020suppbudget
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.