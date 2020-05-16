In response to local data signaling a favorable trend in new coronavirus cases and in agreement with ongoing efforts throughout the state and nation to cautiously begin relaxing measures intended to stem the spread of the virus, City of Montrose officials will lower the city's pandemic response status to Tier 3 beginning Monday.
The move will begin the incremental process of restoring some in-person city operations and services that were curtailed or suspended after the city enacted an emergency declaration on March 17.
Beginning Monday, limited in-person customer services will be available from a temporary location at the Downtown Visitor Center lobby (107 S. Cascade Ave.), Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Service will be limited to two customers at a time. The city will also provide utility billing and municipal court services from the same location.
The Montrose Police Department will open its lobby to a limit of one person at a time, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. VIN inspections will be available Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Police officers will continue to respond to all in-progress life safety situations and will be proactively patrolling the community. Code enforcement will operate at normal capacity.
The animal shelter is now open by appointment only.
City officials urge Montrose residents to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus by using online and virtual services whenever possible, wearing masks while in public, practicing social distancing, and taking other reasonable preventative measures. The state of Colorado remains under the governor's "safer at home" order, which places significant restrictions on businesses and individuals. Continued vigilance and responsible behavior are key to minimizing the impacts of the virus and reopening the local economy.
More information and updates about the city's pandemic response measures, along with resources for residents and businesses, are available at cityofmontrose.org/COVID19.
