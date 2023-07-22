City plans roundabout for East Oak Grove, Woodgate intersection

A map Murphy showed at the meeting shows the proposed roundabout and extension. (Image/city of Montrose)

A roundabout at the intersection of East Oak Grove and Woodgate Roads, located near Walgreens, could be complete by 2025, as well as a likely northward expansion of Woodgate Road.

The project is expected to cost over $3.5 million, which will be split between the capital budgets for 2024 and 2025. 



