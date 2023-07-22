City plans roundabout for East Oak Grove, Woodgate intersection

A roundabout at the intersection of East Oak Grove and Woodgate Roads, located near Walgreens, could be complete by 2025, as well as a likely northward expansion of Woodgate Road.
The project is expected to cost over $3.5 million, which will be split between the capital budgets for 2024 and 2025.
On Tuesday, Montrose City Council voted 3-0, with Mayor Pro. Tem. J. David Reed abstaining and Dave Frank absent, to approve a development agreement with six developers who own property adjacent to the proposed infrastructure.
According to City Engineer Scott Murphy, a roundabout at this junction was always part of the realignment plan completed in 2022 that joined the two roads. However, at the time the city did not have the right of ways needed to complete the construction, and did not want to seek eminent domain proceedings.
New owners now occupy some of the land, including seven developers named in the agreement who support the infrastructure. There is also one residential structure that must be moved to complete the project, which the agreement says the city must either pay to relocate or demolish, including asbestos abatement.
“The new owners have expressed an interest in partnering to see the roundabout built, intend to annex/develop the surrounding area, and are working to redevelop existing commercial properties towards the northwest (Penn Mall Area),” according to a memo from Murphy to city councilors.
The agreement requires the developers to work with All Points Transit, which aims to build a transit center immediately northeast of the roundabout.
It requires a fair number of steps to come together, though, as some of the land needed rests on Montrose County territory. The agreement requires the city to prepare annexation documents on the developers’ behalf, while the developers must help by providing necessary documentation.
Under the agreement, the city will be responsible for design and construction of the infrastructure, including that of city utilities. Construction is expected to begin late next year, and cost upwards of $3.5 million including design costs.
The city must also address the residential structure located at 1595 East Oak Grove Road, which the memo says must be moved or destroyed. It sets compensation at over $240,000, but this could be more or less expensive depending on asbestos abatement and the cost of moving.
For their part, the developers must dedicate some of their land for the northward expansion of Woodgate Road, which is contingent on the All Points project moving forward. They must also perform site development on their land, including the installation of non-city utilities.
Oregon Group, LLC, St. Joesph's Pinyon Properties, LLC, BSG Penn Mall Properties, LLC, Kaisen P, LLC, Tanner Rentals, LLC and Oak Grove Investments, LLC areal the developers party to the agreement.
The item generated some discussion at the meeting, and one member of the public asked whether traffic from the light at the intersection of East Oak Grove and Townshend is likely to back up to the roundabout.
Murphy said he’s hoping it won’t as the city’s infrastructure plan is designed to be porous rather than cause backups at any single intersection with Townshend. However, he said, if traffic does back up to the roundabout at a red light, it is unlikely to be a major issue, and the roundabout will stop until the light turns green.
In the future, he added, the city is hoping to expand intersections including that one to add more efficient features, such as a dedicated right-turn lane.