Utility bills for city residents may be higher, come January.
City of Montrose staff proposed utility rate increases ranging from 5% to 10% across water, sewer, recycling and trash services during a Nov. 14 Montrose City Council work session.
While rates jumped 5% across the board in 2022, water and sewer rates may go up 5% each, while recycling and trash services could go up 10%, according to City Finance Director Shani Wittenberg, who presented the proposed rates as part of a supplemental budget presentation.
The four utility services fall under the City’s Enterprise Fund, which is budgeted at $17.1 million.
“It is important that all the different funds of the city maintain a healthy reserve, but especially the Enterprise funds because of their direct relation to the public health of the community,” Wittenberg said of the utility services.
The proposed fee schedule changes would increase the city’s water usage bill by 5%, plus 15 cents per 1,000 gallons of water used a month.
Residential customers will notice an additional 40 cents per 1,000 gallons of water used, plus 95 cents on the monthly base rate. In total, customers would pay a monthly base rate of $19.94.
Water connection fees will also spike for new users by 5%.
The increase is primarily due to this year’s spiked inflation across utilities, Wittenberg told city councilors. Also contributing to the increase is Project 7’s (the city’s water supplier) ongoing endeavors to install a second water storage facility south of Montrose. Montrose is one of several communities using Project 7’s services.
Separately, sewer bills would see a 5% increase to both the monthly fee and the connection fee, the latter of which would be a residential increase per month of $1.17. In total, residential customers would pay a base monthly fee of $24.63.
“It’s mainly due to state and federal unfunded mandates, but also inflationary increases,” Wittenberg said of sewer service fee jumps.
Finally, staff proposed a new rate of $18.30 for trash and recycling services — $1.66 more than 2022.
The city services approximately 8,370 active water users, according to Utilities Manager David Bries. Customers used an average of 3.54 million gallons of water in 2021. While it’s still too soon to tell the overall year’s average, Bries noticed a slight decline in water usage this year compared to last.
“It’s really focused more on what the weather is,” Bries explained of usage trends. “It seemed like there was a slight decrease in usage from last year, but then when I get to October, there was a slight increase.”
Capital projects projected for 2023
Enterprise fund revenues are specific to the service they provide, Wittenberg said. The city maintains a fund for water distribution, sewer collection and treatment and collection and disposal of trash and recycling.
User fees directly support the service they’re tied to, which includes funding employees who do the work, supplies needed to provide service and any capital projects that support the service such as water distribution, sewer collection or treatment or collection and disposal of trash and recycling.
Capital projects planned for 2023 include waterline improvements, sewer rehabilitation and improvements, as well as two new vehicles for trash and recycling.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.