Utility bills for city residents may be higher, come January.

City of Montrose staff proposed utility rate increases ranging from 5% to 10% across water, sewer, recycling and trash services during a Nov. 14 Montrose City Council work session.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

