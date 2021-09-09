Montrose city councilors voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a resolution to allow the city to opt in to a state program designed to disrupt the sale and distribution of gray and black-market marijuana.
City Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer said the City of Montrose has decided to pursue an annual grant with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, DOLA, to help cover costs associated with the investigation and prosecution of black-market marijuana production.
According to DOLA’s website, the program is designed to “provide financial assistance grants annually to local law enforcement and district attorneys through the local governments for the investigation and prosecution costs associated with unlicensed marijuana cultivation or distribution operations.”
Specifically, the program aims to provide funds to assist rural areas in preventing large-scale grow operations, organized crime operations, or any operations that divert marijuana outside the state of Colorado.
According to DOLA, Colorado municipalities must opt in to the grant program to receive financial assistance.
Cramer said the Gray and Black Market Marijuana Enforcement Grant Program would provide DOLA funds to the City of Montrose for personnel and operational and equipment costs to investigate, enforce, and prosecute illegal marijuana growth and sales operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.