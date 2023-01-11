A city-supported community housing survey is now online.

The survey is part of the housing needs assessment greenlit by Montrose City Council in August which aims to evaluate current housing conditions and needs. Ultimately, the study is expected to address gaps between housing need and supply, city staff have reported.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

