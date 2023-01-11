A city-supported community housing survey is now online.
The survey is part of the housing needs assessment greenlit by Montrose City Council in August which aims to evaluate current housing conditions and needs. Ultimately, the study is expected to address gaps between housing need and supply, city staff have reported.
The city entered a $48,898 contract with Points Consulting to develop the needs assessment, which is expected to wrap this March.
As part of the assessment, the survey includes several questions around the housing market. Community members are asked to provide feedback and personal input through multiple choice questions and comment boxes.
The housing study includes demographic data and studies of subpopulations, including people with disabilities, older adults and people experiencing homelessness. People using transitional, rapid and supportive housing are also included in the study, according to the project’s contractor proposal request.
The city last year was awarded $114,000 from DOLA’s Planning Grant Program with the understanding that the city would provide a matching contribution of up to $76,000 for the overall endeavor.
This grant partially funds the housing needs assessment while also funding the adoption and refinement of affordable housing policy and regulatory strategies supported by the city’s comprehensive plan.
The housing needs survey is open until Thursday, Feb. 9 and is available in both English and Spanish. Survey responses are anonymous. A community meeting to promote the survey and provide a status update for the assessment will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Centennial Conference Room in the City Hall Annex Building located at 433 South 1st Street.
The city’s planning manager was unavailable for comment before the Press deadline.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone