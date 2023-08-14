As part of the 6700 Road Extension project, contractors working for the City of Montrose have spent the summer working on a reconstruction of the 6700 and Sunnyside Road intersection and reopened the road Saturday.
This project included the realignment of the intersection to match the new extension, reconstruction of existing drainage and underground utilities, relocation of conflicting utilities, and burial of overhead power and communications lines. Underground utility work and paving at the intersection are now complete.
Although the intersection is open to traffic, some cleanup work and final power pole removals will be taking place along the shoulder of the roadway once the communication companies finish transitioning their services over to the new below-ground lines.
“We are excited to have this phase of the project complete and open in time for school traffic to start this coming Monday,” said City Engineer Scott Murphy.
The 6700 and Sunnyside Road intersection will reopen as a three-way stop until the 6700 Road Extension is completed between Sunnyside and Miami roads. Once the extension is complete and open later this fall, the intersection will be controlled by stop signs on Sunnyside Road with 6700 Road becoming the through street.
Longer term, when warranted by increased traffic volumes, the intersection will become a four-way stop and ultimately a roundabout. Based on current traffic growth projections, the roundabout is expected to be at least 15 years out.
The next major street closure in the area will be on Miami Road near the Cedar Creek Cemetery where contractors will be repairing a series of dips in the roadway near the Loutsenhizer Canal. Once this work is complete, work will then focus on the reconfiguration and paving of the 6700 Road/Miami Road intersection at the northern end of the 6700 Extension project.
The city will keep the public informed via additional press releases and updates to the capital projects webpage at www.movemo.co as these work elements are scheduled.
Any questions regarding the project may be directed to Murphy at 970-901-1792.
