As part of the 6700 Road Extension project, contractors working for the City of Montrose have spent the summer working on a reconstruction of the 6700 and Sunnyside Road intersection and reopened the road Saturday.

This project included the realignment of the intersection to match the new extension, reconstruction of existing drainage and underground utilities, relocation of conflicting utilities, and burial of overhead power and communications lines. Underground utility work and paving at the intersection are now complete.



