City retail sales tax reports show healthy increase

Tax year to-date public safety sales tax collections show an increase of 2021. A portion of the sales tax is used to finance the new Public Safety Complex seen here. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The City of Montrose released its monthly sales, use and excise tax report on Tuesday. Total sales and use tax collected through November 2022 increased over 2021 by 6.3%. Current year shows $23.49 million collected versus $21.12 million collected in 2021. 2022 shows a 29.3% increase over budget the budgeted number is $18.17 million.

Retail sales tax shows November year over year increased by 8.3%, $1.85 million vs. $1.7 million, showing a healthy increase with new stores in Montrose include Sportman's Warehouse which opened in November. Year to date is $21 million vs $18.9 million. 



