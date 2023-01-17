City retail sales tax reports show healthy increase

The City of Montrose released its monthly sales, use and excise tax report on Tuesday. Total sales and use tax collected through November 2022 increased over 2021 by 6.3%. Current year shows $23.49 million collected versus $21.12 million collected in 2021. 2022 shows a 29.3% increase over budget the budgeted number is $18.17 million.
Retail sales tax shows November year over year increased by 8.3%, $1.85 million vs. $1.7 million, showing a healthy increase with new stores in Montrose include Sportman's Warehouse which opened in November. Year to date is $21 million vs $18.9 million.
Other year to date stats show construction tax up 15.5%, use and auto tax up 9.6%; hotel excise tax plus 18.8%; restaurant excise tax 7% over prior year. The Retail Enhancement Program has collected $544,882 in 2022 vs. $499,420 in 2021, an 11.1% increase.
The public safety tax year to date collection shows $4.61 million, an 11.5% increase over 2021 and a 27.9% increase over budget, while the Montrose Recreation District has collected $2.39 million vs. $2.14 million in 2021.
