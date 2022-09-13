The City of Montrose is once again extending a moratorium prohibiting the establishment or relocation of adult gaming arcades within city limits.
The sweeping vote from city councilors during the recent regular meeting indicates a greenlit future for the moratorium once the ordinance returns to the city’s docket for a second reading on Sept. 20.
If passed, new gaming businesses will be banned until Sept. 21, 2023.
The current moratorium is set to expire Sept. 21, one year after the original moratorium was passed. In passing the moratorium last year, city council said there was a “clear and present danger” from criminal conduct occurring at some of the businesses, which had generated multiple police calls, including calls reporting assaults and drug offenses.
City Attorney Ben Morris told the Montrose Daily Press that the state’s Division of Gaming was recently authorized by legislation (HB22-1412) to study gaming operations and whether they use equipment similar to slot machines, which are defined by the gaming division as “games of chance” as opposed to “games of skill.”
Gambling is prohibited in most places in Colorado.
“City staff is recommending we hold off from taking permanent action on this (temporary moratorium) until we know what position the state will take first,” Morris said. “This will also give us a chance to participate in agency rulemaking, if any.”
To date, the temporary halt on new adult gaming businesses has had the desired effect for city staff, with only one of the four initial gaming businesses, Gone Fishing Arcade, still operating in city limits.
City officials continue to seek legal guidance from the state on how to regulate the gaming business in a municipality. Morris said staff had hoped the attorney general would provide an opinion on the matter, but that office has not yet offered advice.
Until state legislation offers a clear path for municipal regulation, city staff requested that city council renew the temporary suspension instead of a full moratorium.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
