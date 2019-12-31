The Uncompahgre River restoration project has potential added traction after a Montrose City Council vote earlier this month.
The city council approved the filing of a grant application for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Fishing is Fun grant program. The city requested the CPW grant for an amount of up to $300,000 to help the Uncompahgre River restoration project.
The city council also agreed to provide a matching contribution of 25 percent which has been already squared away by the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority MURA, City of Montrose grant coordinator Kendall Cramer said.
The funds will aid Phase 1 of 3 of the river restoration improvements on 0.65 miles (3,400 feet) of the Uncompahgre River traversing through Montrose which costs $1.6 million, Cramer said.
The project will include reestablishing a resilient channel, connecting the river to its floodplain, creating a stable riparian zone, improving fish and other aquatic habitats, stabilizing the river banks, and providing river access to the public.
A variety of land-use practices, flow modifications, and encroachment have impacted the Uncompahgre River and resulted in an overly wide channel, bank stabilization issues, and lack of aquatic and riparian habitat.
Within the project area, approximately two-thirds of the river contains what would be considered marginal fish habitat; the remainder is generally devoid of any suitable fish habitat. Aerial imagery indicates the river’s channel has moved approximately 400 feet over the past 50 years.
The project complements the MURA development and the soon-to-be-open Great Outdoors Colorado Connect Initiative Recreation Trail.
The CPW fund could potentially aid the city in this river restoration effort.
Cramer said the Fishing Is Fun grant program provides federal and state matching funds to local Colorado communities and organizations for the development and improvement of the state’s aquatic resources and fishing opportunities.
There is no legal commitment of funding until federal approval of the project is received and a contract is duly executed by the state and sponsor. Fishing Is Fun funds may not exceed 75 percent of the total project cost; in-kind and cash donations must come from non-federal sources.
City councilor Roy Anderson said during the city council meeting the grant will help the city’s plans in the restoration project, as well as lessen the local contribution.
“This is just another way to help fund it,” Anderson said.
