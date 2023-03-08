City sees wave of subdivision plans flow into this year

The land platted for Crossroads Park II subdivision, on the corner of 6600 and Locust roads. (Courtesy graphic/City of Montrose)

At their Feb. 21 regular meeting the Montrose City Council received plans for two different subdivisions. Both were approved, and both will help house Montrose’s growing population. 

Jace Hochwalt, planning manager for the city, said 2022 was the highest year seen for subdivision plans since the Great Recession in 2008. The planning commission platted 241 lots last year, almost double what has been platted for recent years, Hochwalt said. “What it's looking like is things are carrying into 2023.”



