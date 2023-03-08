City sees wave of subdivision plans flow into this year

At their Feb. 21 regular meeting the Montrose City Council received plans for two different subdivisions. Both were approved, and both will help house Montrose’s growing population.
Jace Hochwalt, planning manager for the city, said 2022 was the highest year seen for subdivision plans since the Great Recession in 2008. The planning commission platted 241 lots last year, almost double what has been platted for recent years, Hochwalt said. “What it's looking like is things are carrying into 2023.”
First on the agenda was the Crossroads Park II preliminary planned development and preliminary plat.
Located on the northeast corner of 6600 and Locust roads, the property is about 1.688 acres. The plans propose 26 units on 13 residential lots within the property.
The council then unanimously approved The Falls at Valley Ranch subdivision final planned development and final plat. According to the application, this subdivision is approximately 130 acres. It is located south of Ogden Rd. and west of 6725 Rd.
It will include seven single-family residential lots where the plat is labeled R-1 very low density, with parts labeled R-2 low density district and R-3A medium high density saved for future development.
These will be the fourth and fifth subdivisions of various stages brought to and approved by the city council in 2023.
At their Jan. 3 meeting city councilors approved the Cedar View subdivision amended preliminary plat No. 3, which renews the unbuilt portion of Cedar View Subdivision with plans to turn the property into 86 lots over the course of four phases.
At this same meeting the council approved an amendment to the planned development as well as the preliminary plat for Painted Wall subdivision. The amendment concerned the change from a 24 multifamily residential development to the reduced eight single-family residential lots. The total property is about 3.32 acres and located on the southern side of town by Odelle Road.
On Jan. 17, city council approved the Spruce Point subdivision west of 6450 Rd. The final plat proposes 36 single-family lots while reserving more than half of its acreage for future development.
A subdivision development has three phases, said Hochwalt. The first is a sketch plan with conceptual ideas for the development that the city can give feedback on.
The next, and longest, is the preliminary phase, where it goes through review by the planning commission and the city council. If approved, the applicant can begin working on infrastructure. On average, depending on the size of the subdivision, this may take eight to 12 months.
The applicant has five years after preliminary plans are approved to submit a final plat for approval. Once the final phase is approved lots may be subdivided and building can begin for housing. All in all, the whole process typically takes two years.
Hochwalt stated a lot of the plans this year have been developers finishing up these last phases. There has not been as many new developments coming to the city, but, as Hochwalt clarified, it is hard to know what mid and late 2023 will bring.
Aside from single family developments, there have been a few multi-family developments making their way through the city as well. Hochwalt said they have received quite a bit of inquiries from developers and others about multi-family developments, but they have not seen many big projects come through recently. He states costs and interest rates for construction may be affecting this.
Basecamp Apartments at Colorado Outdoors is looking to open all buildings this spring, with its first building opening later this month, according to the developer. Basecamp Apartments includes one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Wednesday, March 8, the Montrose Planning Commission will meet and discuss the Residences at Dry Cedar Creek multi-family housing preliminary development located near the Montrose Recreation Center. This development proposes 60 units and will contain some tax credit properties where rent will be subsidized, however, this development is still only in the review phase.
Montrose is steadily growing, with a current population of 20,639 according to the World Population Review website, and these planned developments could help curb high demands for housing in the area.
