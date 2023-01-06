The City of Montrose is selling a small parcel of land located on the Black Canyon Golf Course back to the individual who originally donated the property.
James Renfrow of Renfrow Realty is acquiring the parcel for $25,000 following City Council approval of the real estate contract on Tuesday.
Renfrow approached the city last year in hopes of beautifying the 0.62 acres of unmaintained and undeveloped land located at 2400 Columbine Lane. When staff cited liability issues with him maintaining city property, he proposed a sale.
City Manager Bill Bell told city councilors that Renfrow considered the sale a “fair thing to do” when asked about wanting to buy the property he had originally donated.
The parcel is adjacent to the south of Renfrow’s own property, and while owned by the city, it serves no functional use to the golf course, said Planning Manager Jace Hochwalt.
The boundary line adjustment and contract plans had already been reviewed and approved by the city’s planning staff to ensure the land wouldn’t have any value, but the acquisition itself required approval from City Council.
“It's really not maintained by golf course staff, it’s not utilized for any goals, or anything like that, and I think from a city staff standpoint, it seems to be a good deal to quite frankly let that piece of property go,” said Hochwalt on Monday during a city work session. “It reduces our maintenance burden and quite frankly allows Mr Renfrow to maintain it.”
Bell noted that the parcel is unique in that while it’s considered agricultural land, it’s not buildable land. It’s a weed patch.
He added that in lieu of a formal appraisal, the city often looks at comparable acres around the community when considering a land vacancy, transfer or acquisition, in order to save money on the planned Public Works facility. In Renfrow’s case, they conducted a formal appraisal.
“We'll just take all that into account and come up with a figure that we think is reasonable and justifiable,” Bell said. “In this case, all of our searching for properties for the Public Works facility, ag land, out around our community, is a little over $24,000 an acre or is flat ag land. This one's unique.”
The parcel is flanked by the golf course pond and an access rail, which will remain on the city property.
Renfrow has no plans for development on the parcel, according to Hochwalt, but the acquisition will shift his property line further south.
Hochwalt noted that it would be “incredibly difficult” to subdivide and build on the property, but not infeasible and could potentially cause “major access issues” on the south side of the property.
The city intends to maintain the access road located on the south end and clean up the areas outside of Renfrow’s new boundary lines. They’re also dedicating up to $6,000 this year to irrigate the east side of the parcel.
“It benefits him but it also benefits the golf course,” Hochwalt explained. “It's something we needed to do.”
Mayor Dave Frank commented that the contract and residual projects will make the entire city golf course more visually appealing.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
