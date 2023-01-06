230107-news-cityland

Renfrow approached the city last year in hopes of beautifying the 0.62 acres of unmaintained and undeveloped land located at 2400 Columbine Lane. 

 (City of Montrose)

The City of Montrose is selling a small parcel of land located on the Black Canyon Golf Course back to the individual who originally donated the property.

James Renfrow of Renfrow Realty is acquiring the parcel for $25,000 following City Council approval of the real estate contract on Tuesday.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

