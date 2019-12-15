The City of Montrose will hold a municipal election for three city council seats on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Council seats in District III, District IV, and the At-Large position will be on the ballot.
Candidates elected to the District III and IV positions will serve four-year terms, while the At-Large representative will serve a two-year term. To view a map of Montrose’s council districts, candidates can visit www.CityofMontrose.org/Districts.
Those interested in running can access the candidate packet via the city website beginning Monday, or pick up a paper version from the City Clerk’s Office between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
To qualify as a candidate, individuals must be registered electors, 18 or older, and have resided within the city and the district they wish to represent for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding Election Day.
While candidates for the At-Large seat can reside anywhere within city limits, they must meet the minimum residency requirement.
In addition to the aforementioned guidelines, voters adopted revisions to the City Charter in 2014 requiring all City Council candidates to be clear of felony convictions.
Candidates may circulate nomination petitions beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, and no later than Jan. 27, 2020. Candidates must collect 25 valid signatures to be included on the ballot.
For more information, contact City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo at 970.240.1422 or ldelpiccolo@cityofmontrose.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.