District boundaries within the City of Montrose have shifted slightly after city councilors approved changes that reflect an increase in city population following the release of 2020 Census data.
Article I, Section 13 of the city’s charter dictates that the city be divided into four council districts of “approximately equal population.” The new district map demonstrates an expansion of District I, annexing property not previously represented within the districts.
The district additionally adopts a block of property, located along West Oak Grove Road and Spring Creek Drive, that was previously designated to District III. District III expands slightly into District II, which in turn was reduced in size.
While decisions regarding district changes can’t be driven by future growth, GIS Coordinator Eric Svensen noted in early discussions that the district, which includes South San Juan Avenue, Sunnyside Road and Miami Road, doesn’t have much potential for future growth.
District IV will now extend through the east end of District III.
The census data, released in August, documented the city’s total population now at 20,293, allotting a target population of 5,073 per district.
Discussions around the boundary changes began in late October. City officials presented six new options to city council members on Nov. 1, offering different ideas for boundary map adjustments. Officials reconvened on Nov. 16, where city councilors passed an ordinance on the first of two readings that selected “Option 7” as the updated district boundary map.
The new boundaries will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022 following the final approval during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.
The city charter mandates that city council adjust boundaries within one year of census data release. Because the 2020 Census was released in August this year, city councilors had until August 2022 at the latest to make the changes.
The council also had the option of adjusting the map sooner rather than later, but noted earlier this year that it wouldn’t make sense to delay the process due to the upcoming election. With the municipal election slated for April 2022, any changes were required by the charter to be carried out before Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, the first day that circulation of petition nominations are permitted for the election season.
Lisa DelPiccolo, the city clerk, said 2022 election information, including the updated City Council district map, would be made available for potential candidates by mid-December at CityofMontrose.org/Election.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.